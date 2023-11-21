How Michigan’s 2023 opponents fared in their Week 12 matchups

In somewhat ugly fashion, Michigan got itself a win in Week 12 to advance to 11-0. There was plenty of other college football action as well, including a win by Ohio State to help set up a battle of 11-0 teams in The Game for the second straight season.

Here’s a look at the final scores and storylines for each of Michigan’s 2023 opponents heading into the final week of the regular season.

East Carolina (2-9): 10-0 loss to Navy

Do you like defense? Well that’s what we got in this one, as East Carolina’s dismal season continues. The Pirates were held to just 189 yards of total offense, while Navy was only able to muster 276 yards of its own. East Carolina’s quarterback had himself a rough afternoon, throwing for only 155 yards with two interceptions.

Next week: vs. Tulsa (3-8)

UNLV (9-2): 31-27 win over Air Force

In a big matchup in the Mountain West, it was the Rebels who came away with the win and jumped to the top spot in the conference standings. UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, while also serving as the team’s leading rusher. Head coach Barry Odom has the Rebels rolling, and could be a hot name on the coaching carousel this offseason.

Next week: vs. San Jose State (6-5)

Bowling Green (6-5): 32-31 loss to Toledo

The Falcons had their four-game win streak snapped at the hands of Toledo, but actually held a lead late in the game. Bowling Green was up 28-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Toledo’s two touchdowns, including one on a 59-yard pass by Dequan Finn with under two minutes to go, sealed this game.

Next week: at Western Michigan (4-7)

Rutgers (6-5)/Penn State (9-2): Penn State wins 27-6

Penn State bounced back with a victory following its loss to Michigan last week. Drew Allar actually left this game with an injury, giving way to freshman quarterback Beau Pribula, who served as Penn State’s leading rusher in the game with 71 yards and a touchdown. Penn State’s defense was also suffocating, holding Rutgers to 229 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

Next week: Rutgers vs. Maryland (6-5); Penn State at Michigan State (4-7)

Nebraska (5-6): 24-17 OT loss to Wisconsin

Nebraska got out to a big lead, going up 14-0 in the first quarter before Wisconsin responded with 10 points of its own to make it 14-10 at the half. Braelon Allen tacked on a third quarter touchdown to make it 17-14 before Nebraska tied it on a field goal in the final seconds of regulation. Allen scored again in overtime, and the Badgers forced a stop to secure the victory.

Next week: vs. Iowa (9-2)

Indiana (3-8)/Michigan State (4-7): Michigan State wins 24-21

The Spartans got the win in this one and returned to East Lansing with the Old Brass Spittoon. Michigan State quarterback Kaitin Houser had a decent outing, throwing for three touchdowns and 245 yards, but he also had two interceptions. His biggest throw of the day came with just over a minute to go, where he hit Maliq Carr for a 36-yard score to grab the lead late.

Next week: Indiana at Purdue (3-8); Michigan State vs. Penn State (9-2)

Minnesota (5-6)/Ohio State (11-0)

Ohio State handled its business as expected to stay undefeated. The Buckeyes held Minnesota to 159 yards of total offense while putting up 434 of their own. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been solid lately, and he kept it up with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Marvin Harrison Jr. was quiet, though, with three receptions and 30 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Next week: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (6-5); Ohio State at Michigan (11-0)

Purdue (3-8): 23-15 loss to Northwestern

Purdue’s rough season continued on Saturday with a loss, while Northwestern secured bowl eligibility. Hudson Card didn’t play for Purdue in this one, leading the Boilermakers to rely on the ground game and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who went for 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Four turnovers, though, contributed to Purdue’s demise.

Next week: vs. Indiana (3-8)