Recruiting Roundup: In-state LB commit remains loyal to Michigan after Chris Partridge’s dismissal

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their biggest scare of the season, one that raised some concerns heading into their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The season finale is once again for all the marbles, with the victor heading to the Big Ten Championship and, very likely, the College Football Playoff.

This matchup is not only pivotal for both team’s post-season hopes, but also on the recruiting front. With Ohio State being a huge competitor for the top prospects in the nation, a victory gives the winning team bragging rights on the recruiting trail. Let’s take a look at some latest news surrounding a couple 2024 commits.

2024 LB commit remains locked on Michigan after coaching change

The Wolverines have faced more adversity off the field than on the field this season. With Michigan firing linebackers coach Chris Partridge following his alleged actions involving the sign-stealing investigation, the staff was quick to reach out to their commits. This includes 2024 four-star Belleville High linebacker Jeremiah Beasley.

Beasley, who committed to the Wolverines in June, currently ranks as the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan. He is a key member of their 2024 class, having been pursued hard by both Partridge and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale.

In an interview with On3’s Zach Libby ($), Beasley detailed his interaction with the coaching staff following Partridge’s termination.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out,” Beasley said. “I’ve talked to Clink and coach (Jesse) Minter. So, I’m still locked in, but we’re trying to figure everything out. That’s a big thing for me, finding out what we’re going to do.”

Jesse Minter’s father, Rick Minter, is currently filling in as the interim linebackers coach. He has also been actively working to build a relationship with Beasley and assure him they will bring in a replacement who will be a good fit and connect well with the players. It helps that Beasley also has a good relationship with Minter, helping ease any worries of the coaching change.

“He texts me every time before the games,” Beasley said. “He’s usually the one who sends me the graphics and stuff, so it’s always cool to talk to him and have a relationship with the d-coordinator’s dad.”

As of right now, Beasley confirms he is still locked in with Michigan. He will be in Ann Arbor this Saturday for the showdown against the Buckeyes. This matchup comes just a day before Beasley will play in the D-1 state championship game at Ford Field.

Jadyn Davis and Providence Day win third-consecutive state championship

Michigan received huge news earlier this year when 2024 four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis committed to the Wolverines. Davis currently ranks No. 7 nationally at the position in the 2024 cycle, having slid a little since his commitment. Nonetheless, he is still an extremely talented signal-caller who should be a good fit when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

Outside of individual accolades such as playing in the All-American Bowl as well as an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, Davis led Providence Day to their third-straight state championship this past Friday. Davis did not put up gaudy numbers, going 19-for-36 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions, but helped guide his team to victory with a gutty performance down the stretch. Per The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) who was on hand to cover the matchup, Davis “showed a lot of moxie and leadership in the fourth” quarter.

The Wolverines are still looking to fill some holes in the 2024 cycle, but Davis continues to be one of the stars of the class. With Michigan flopping on some quarterback prospects in recent cycles, landing Davis remains a huge victory on the recruiting trail.