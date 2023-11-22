OSU QB Kyle McCord describes Michigan’s defense as ‘super talented across the board’

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have typically, throughout the history of college football, had top tier defensive units. From the defensive line all the way back to the secondary, these two programs traditionally have tough, hard-nosed defenses.

That is no different this season. OSU owns the No. 1 defensive unit, per SP+, while Michigan’s is No. 2. Michigan has the No. 8 rush defense in America, while OSU’s is 19th. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 pass defense in the country, while Michigan’s is No. 2.

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has certainly rebounded since last year’s season-ending games against Michigan (45 points allowed) and Georgia (42). The same can be said about U-M defensive coordinator Jesse Minter after his defense allowed 51 points to TCU.

All in all, these two defenses will be looking to play their best games of the season on Saturday, and several on the OSU side of the rivalry know how tough it’s going to be against U-M’s defense.

In speaking with the media earlier this week, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is cognizant that Michigan is holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to having an elite defense heading into this matchup.

“Obviously (they’re) super talented across the board,” McCord said. “Obviously coached really well, and I think they play really hard, too. When you turn on the film, I think that jumps off — how hard they play, the effort, and there’s a reason why they’re playing the way they are right now, and I think that starts a lot with their effort. We know it’s going to be a fist fight on Saturday, but I think we’ll be ready for it.”

Equally preparing for Michigan’s stout defense is Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s compiled 1,093 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and will go up against an elite cornerback this weekend in sophomore Will Johnson, who has yet to allow a touchdown this season.

Michigan CB Will Johnson this season:



〽️ 212 Coverage Snaps

〽️ Zero TDs Allowed

〽️ 2 INTs | 2 PBUs

〽️ 37.7 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/VBZEKOPuit — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2023

Harrison Jr. didn’t say he was “excited” for the matchup with Johnson — as the reporter asked him that specifically — but he did give some praise to Johnson and his abilities at the cornerback position.

“(Johnson is) obviously a tremendous player, excited to see where his career goes, but that’s not really a matchup I’m looking forward to,” Harrison Jr. said.

Now, don’t take that last part of the quote as he is afraid to go up against Johnson. That isn’t the case at all. Harrison Jr. expanded on how receivers aren’t followed by the exact same cornerback every play, as sometimes he is in the slot and sometimes he’s on the outside. Johnson won’t be responsible for Harrison Jr. when he’s lined up in the slot — that will be on Mike Sainristil and the safeties — but Johnson will certainly be assigned to Harrison Jr. when he’s lined up out wide.

All in all, Ohio State is well aware of what Michigan brings to the table, and vice versa. Both teams will need to play their best game of the season in order to win. With everything on the line, expect a great game in Ann Arbor this Saturday.

Michigan vs. OSU kicks off at around 12:15 p.m. on FOX.