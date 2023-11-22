Sherrone Moore says Jim Harbaugh’s making sure he talks to refs

With head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten for the tilt against Ohio State on Saturday it’ll be offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore serving as acting head coach. Moore, who’s been the head coach for three of Michigan’s games this season, will undoubtedly have to make some big decisions versus the Buckeyes.

Moore said that the biggest difference between being an offensive coordinator and now being head coach as well is “game management stuff” including talking to the officials more.

“Talking to the refs where I usually don’t talk to the ref at all. Coach (Harbaugh) wants me to make sure that I’m doing it,” Moore said on Monday. “That’s probably the biggest thing for me. Usually, I have no association with the refs at all besides pregame. I might know somebody or something like that. That’s probably the biggest adjustment.”

Moore said that he won’t attempt to speak to the refs in the same way Harbaugh does, something Moore said Harbaugh has earned.

“I just try to communicate and just get an understanding for what’s going on and what they’re calling, what they’re seeing and do what’s best for our team and help our team as much as they can,” Moore said.

While speaking with officials is something Harbaugh is making sure Moore does more of, getting into that rhythm all while other things are going on at a rapid pace isn’t changing how Moore handles the task.

“Found myself trying to pull back a little bit and not be too aggressive because you want them to like you,” Moore explained. “You want to be on your side. It’s just all about communication.”

Moore’s right, it is all about communication. A crucial moment could spring up where Moore needs to be on top of the situation or Michigan could get burnt by a poor or incorrect call on the field.

The best-case scenario is the officials call a great game and the winner is decided by the players and their efforts.