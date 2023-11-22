Getting to know Ohio State with Caroline Rice

It’s The Game.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No 3 Michigan.

The winner goes to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indy.

Has Ohio State’s defense improved since last year? What key playmakers are on their offense not named Marvin Harrison Jr.? How has Kyle McCord looked this year? Can OSU run the ball effectively against the Wolverines? We spoke with Caroline Rice from The Ozone to get insight into the 2023 version of Ohio State.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF