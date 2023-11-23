Recruiting Roundup: Father of new QB commit Carter Smith explains why he chose Michigan

The biggest recruiting week of the college football season for the Michigan Wolverines is here, as more than 50 recruits are expected to be in Ann Arbor to witness the greatest rivalry in sports.

We’ll have more on those visitors later this week, but there’s still plenty of recruiting news to discuss, including the father of a recent commit expanding on why he chose Michigan, and a 2025 four-start tight end target wanting to return for a visit.

Father of Michigan QB commit expands on why he chose U-M

Dan Smith, the father of recent 2025 four-star quarterback commit Carter Smith, spoke with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) to discuss why his son wanted to play at Michigan.

“(Quarterbacks) Coach (Kirk) Campbell was in contact for quite a while. He saw him throw a couple of times,” the elder Smith said. “We made the visit, and when we got there, it was more than we expected and better than we expected. The culture, the atmosphere inside the building, the people at the restaurants and M Den store, everything around there was really special. We obviously enjoyed the trip.”

When they got home from that trip, Dan asked Carter if Michigan was “the spot” in spite of it being “cold up there and 1,200 miles away” from their hometown of Fort Myers, Florida.

Carter — who ranks 221st in his class, 16th among quarterbacks and 31st among Floridians on the 247Sports composite — will play under Campbell, and his father loves the idea of that after what he saw during their visit.

“We were able to sit in the quarterback meeting, which was incredible,” Dan said. “I love the way he handles his quarterbacks and talks to the boys. He’s doing a tremendous job with J.J. and the other quarterbacks as well. I truly believe coach Campbell and coach (Jim) Harbaugh will be able to turn him into the potential he has. That was a huge aspect of the decision. With coach Harbaugh being in the meetings and his shots of advice to J.J., I was in awe.”

He also spoke highly of J.J. McCarthy and his family, who clearly have a lot of love for the school.

“They are the same kid,” Dan said of Carter and J.J. “We’re sitting in Harbaugh’s office, and J.J. came in. He sat with us for a good 15 minutes. I was able to meet Jim and Megan McCarthy. They were incredible. They spoke so highly of the program. I was taken aback. I thought ‘this guy is going to the NFL and they’ll be long gone,’ but they were just so in love with the program. It blew me away. It showed me what kind of people are around the place.”

Smith is the third Michigan commit in the 2025 class, along with four-star cornerback Chris Ewald and four-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka. As talented as Smith is, the Wolverines are still hoping to land Bryce Underwood, a five-star quarterback from Belleville who has Michigan in his top seven. We’ll keep you updated on Underwood’s recruitment as we learn more, as he plans on announcing his commitment in January.

Four-star TE coming back to Michigan for The Game

Luke Gilbert, a four-star tight end and native of West Chester, Ohio, visited Michigan for the first time for the BBQ at the Big House. He told Zach Libby with The Wolverine ($) he plans to come back to Ann Arbor for this weekend’s rivalry game. He also touched on the time he spent with Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome this summer.

“He’s an awesome guy, is a great coach and knows a lot about the game,” Gilbert said. “High energy. I can definitely see myself playing for him in the future. He thinks that I’m good player and that I would fit well in their system. I could have a role on the team.”

Gilbert has definitely noticed how well Colston Loveland and A.J. Barner have played for the Wolverines this season, and he thinks he could thrive in Michigan's system.

“They’re awesome,” Gilbert said. “They have some dudes over there. I just have to fill their shoes and show what I can do. But they have some dudes over there, for sure.”

There’s no Crystal Ball predictions for Gilbert yet. He has visited Ohio State four times, took fall visits to Rutgers and Iowa, and visited Kentucky back in January, so those schools seem to be heavily involved as well.

On the 247Sports composite, Gilbert is rated as the 160th-best player in his class, the fifth-best tight end, and the seventh-best recruit from the Buckeye State.