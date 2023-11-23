Three Ohio State Buckeyes to watch against Michigan

It’s Hate Week, as the Michigan Wolverines will do battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big House on Saturday. This may be one of the most important games in the history of this rivalry, as both are undefeated with their eyes set on a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

There will be plenty of intriguing matchups across the board as some of the best players in the country will face off at the line of scrimmage. But three players in particular on the Ohio State side have been difference-makers. Let’s take a look at the players that Michigan fans should be looking out for.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Every year it feels like we highlight a wide receiver from Ohio State. Well, Marvin Harrison Jr. is probably better than any past Buckeyes we have showcased in this article, and I think he deserves a legitimate look as the Heisman Trophy winner.

Harrison Jr. has put the Buckeyes on his back in some huge spots this season. The difference between Ohio State and Penn State in The Shoe in October was the junior wide receiver. He recorded 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in the game.

In 2023, Harrison Jr. has seven games where he has recorded 100 yards or more. He’s also scored in nine of 11 games throughout the season with 14 total touchdowns.

Last season, Harrison Jr. had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in The Game. When Will Johnson was in coverage, he helped slow the nation’s best wide receiver down. Jim Harbaugh even said after the win he felt Ryan Day was moving Harrison Jr. away from Johnson because of how well Johnson was performing. The rematch is going to be one of the most important battles within the game.

QB Kyle McCord

ESPN’s QBR places Kyle McCord as the eighth-best quarterback in college football this season. He’s thrown for 2,899 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes.

Now part of that is because of the weapons like Harrison Jr. he has around him. However, McCord has taken care of the football, which is why the Buckeyes have won so many games this season. This is McCord’s first season as a starter and this is by far the biggest game he has played in to this point in his career.

But on the road, McCord has not faired well.

Home (six games): 1,729 yards, 70.2 percent completions, 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions

Road (five games): 1,170 yards, 62 percent completions, eight touchdowns, four interceptions.

In the two games the Buckeyes have played against top-25 opponents (Penn State and Notre Dame), there is a similar trend — 526 yards, 59.7 percent completions, one touchdown, zero interceptions.

McCord is a game manager, and I think Buckeye fans would even admit he is their least explosive quarterback in a decade. That does not mean he is not capable of pulling off a great drive, but I don’t know if he has been THE REASON they have won any of their games this season.

This game is going to be a defining moment for McCord and his head coach Ryan Day. Consecutive losses to Michigan already have Buckeyes fans up in arms about the future of the head coach, and I suspect things will get even louder if McCord struggles leading Ohio State to a loss on Saturday.

At the same time, it’s a position of getting things back on track from the Ohio State side and confirming Day can continuously generate elite talent from the quarterback spot, which is a massive reason Ohio State has been able to stay at the top for so long.

LB Tommy Eichenberg

If there is one player who embodies the Ohio State Buckeyes, it’s Tommy Eichenberg.

Eichenberg led the Big Ten in solo tackles last season and was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media, along with a consensus second-team All-American honor for his play.

This is the second year Eichenberg has been a captain, and he has been their best player on the defensive side of the ball. The senior linebacker has missed the last two weeks due to injury, but still leads the team with 73 tackles.

Eichenberg can do a little bit of everything. He’s clearly an elite tackler, but he is also one of the most instinctual players in the game. Last season, he had four passes defended and an interception. He also has racked up 19.5 tackles for loss in his career and can put pressure on the quarterback when needed.