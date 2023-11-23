How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State, other top games of Rivalry Week

There are five undefeated teams still vying for a College Football Playoff spot, and at the end of Saturday, that number will dwindle. The Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes for a spot in the Big Ten Championship and a playoff berth, and this will be one of the biggest games in the history of the rivalry.

A third-straight win for the Wolverines would show an obvious change in the tide of The Game, which has been largely dominated by Ohio State the last two decades. Fans of the Buckeyes would put Ryan Day in even hotter water if he can’t get the win.

Here’s everything you need to know about this game and some of the other best contests across Rivalry Week.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Weather: 37 degrees, partly cloudy

37 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -3.5, O/U: 46, ML: MICH -175, OSU +145

MICH -3.5, 46, MICH -175, OSU +145 Best Bet (19-16-2): MICH -175

Sherrone Moore will be the acting head coach for the Wolverines, and something will have to change in regards to the play-calling to beat Ohio State. In the last two games, Michigan has run the ball 91 times to just 31 passes. While that was good enough to beat Penn State and Maryland, both games were a little too close for comfort.

J.J. McCarthy will need to be more involved because he is the guy who could be the difference in this game. He ran the ball only two times against Maryland, and it felt like his arm was shaky because the offense was so conservative. It also didn’t help that Roman Wilson left the game so early with an injury.

While the Michigan defense has been stupendous, it just gave up 24 points — the most it has all season — last week. Ohio State’s offense will be the best it has faced all season. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka will be the best three pass catchers this defense has seen. On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and has been as dynamic as anybody in college football while he has been healthy.

But quarterback Kyle McCord’s play will tell the story of the Ohio State offense. He’s shown flashes of excellence this year but has also been extremely rocky at times. On the road, McCord has struggled in comparison to his home splits:

Home (six games): 1,729 yards, 70.2 percent completions, 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions

Road (five games): 1,170 yards, 62 percent completions, eight touchdowns, four interceptions.

At some point, this game is going to come down to the play of the quarterback, and McCord will need to step up for Ohio State.

I believe this is going to be a really close game, but it’s interesting to me Michigan is still favored by 3.5 points without Harbaugh. It makes me question what this line would be if he was coaching, and I think Vegas believes the Wolverines are quite a bit better than Ohio State. I’m playing this one cautious with the hook and I’m trying not to bet this with emotion, so I’m playing Michigan on the money line.

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers @ No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET - Friday

8:30 p.m. ET - Friday TV: FOX

FOX Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Weather: 49 degrees, cloudy

49 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : ORE -14, O/U: 62, ML: ORE -520, OSU +390

ORE -14, 62, ORE -520, OSU +390 Best Bet (19-16-2): OSU +14

Oregon State has lost three games this season by a total of eight points. That is less than the spread that has been placed on this game with the Oregon Ducks being 14 points favorites.

The Beavers played a tight game with Washington last week where the Huskies won by only two points in Corvallis. Their other two losses this season have been on the road in a three-point loss to Washington State and a three-point loss at Arizona.

In the last three seasons, this game has finished closer than two touchdowns, and I think this is the best version of each of these teams in this game. Oregon State won two of the last three in this series, both in Corvallis.

It feels like the Beavers have been routinely overlooked for quite some time. They’re 13-5 in their last 18 games and I feel like this line is an overreaction to last week’s loss.

Without a doubt, Oregon is the better football team and Bo Nix is on a path to a Heisman Trophy if he keeps up is current pact, but the Ducks have failed to cover recently in similar spots. They were 7+ point favorites against USC and Washington State at home, and both of those teams covered.

So while the Ducks win this game and seal their spot in the Pac-12 Championship, I think Oregon State covers this 14-point spread.

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide @ Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Weather: 65 degrees, clear

65 degrees, clear DraftKings Odds : ALA -14.5, O/U: 48.5, ML: ALA - 700, AUB +500

ALA -14.5, 48.5, ALA - 700, AUB +500 Best Bet (19-16-2): AUB +14.5

At first, you probably see this game and expect Alabama to dominate. Auburn is coming off a 21-point home loss to New Mexico State and is barely bowl-eligible. It’s safe to say the Tigers got caught looking ahead, as they picked up only 12 first downs and had just 65 rushing yards to show for in a pathetic performance.

Now, Alabama comes to Auburn where in recent history they have not performed well. The Tigers have won three of the last five games at home outright, and lost to Alabama by just two points a year ago.

Look at what the Tigers have done against ranked teams at home this season. They nearly upset the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss, another top-15 team, only won the game by a touchdown. Before their loss to New Mexico State, they were playing their best football of the season with three-straight SEC wins including a 48-10 win over Arkansas.

I know this is the Iron Bowl, but I could see Alabama looking past this game. Their future is already set in stone with a huge game with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship next weekend. I could see this being a trap game for the Crimson Tide with the pressure of a College Football Playoff appearance on the line next week.

The Crimson Tide is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against Auburn, so I’m taking the Tigers with the hook.