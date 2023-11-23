The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 11-0 on the season and have their most pivotal matchup of the year on Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State (11-0). Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan’s currently a 3.5-point favorite versus Ohio State.

The best-case scenario is Michigan is victorious against the Buckeyes, but as we’ve seen last year, the loser of this game (Ohio State) can still make the College Football Playoff.

No matter how things shake out against Ohio State, it doesn’t hurt if other teams close to Michigan in the rankings lose on Saturday.

Here’s a look at who Michigan fans should be rooting against on Saturday.

Hint: root against the higher ranked teams.

Friday

Texas Tech (6-5) at No. 7 Texas (10-1)

Texas has 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2009 and a win against Texas Tech will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship Game. However, another loss will drop Texas out of the playoff race. The Red Raiders beat Texas 37-34 last season and they’ll be hoping for another upset despite being 13.5-point underdogs.

No. 16 Oregon State (8-3) at No. 6 Oregon (10-1)

Oregon looks like the most dangerous offense in the country right now and quarterback Bo Nix is a Heisman frontrunner. The Ducks are playing their best football of the season right now and an Oregon State upset doesn’t really seem all that plausible. However, expect the unexpected in state rivalry games, especially with Oregon State defeating Oregon 38-34 last season after outscoring the Ducks 21-3 in the fourth quarter. A loss will drop Oregon out of the playoff hunt.

Saturday

No. 8 Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5)

The Iron Bowl isn’t what it used to be, unless Auburn can pull off a major upset against Bama. Auburn hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2019 and it’s been an up and down season for the Tigers in head coach Hugh Freeze’s first year with the program. While Alabama is favored by 13 points in this one and will likely roll, they’ll be an underdog themselves versus Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Washington State (5-6) at No. 4 Washington (11-0)

Washington State hasn’t had much luck securing the Apple Cup of late and are 2-8 in their last 10 contests versus Washington. That’s bad enough, then there’s the 2023 Washington team itself and QB Michael Penix Jr. who will be a Heisman winner or finalist. Washington’s a 16-point favorite but almost lost to low level teams this season such as Arizona State and Stanford. It’s reasonable to wonder if Washington loses one game this season if they’ll still be considered a top 4 team or be left on the outside looking in.

No. 5 Florida State (11-0) at Florida (5-6)

This was one of the best rivalries back in the 1990’s — Steve Spurrier’s Florida against Bobby Bowden’s Ohio State — but the rivalry just doesn’t have the national intrigue anymore because neither have been juggernauts annually for quite some time. Florida State’s a 6.5-point favorite but QB Jordan Travis suffered season-ending leg injury last week. FSU turns to Tate Rodemaker, who has thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions throughout his four-year career. No matter the outcome of this game, FSU will face Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. A one loss Florida State will likely be left out of playoffs.

