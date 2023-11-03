Roundtable: How we’re feeling about the OSU and PSU games, previewing Michigan vs. Purdue

The Maize n Brew staff returns for another edition of the Roundtable. This week, we reflect back on the Michigan Wolverines’ bye week, how we feel heading into the OSU and PSU games, and previewing this weekend’s matchup with Purdue.

Before we preview Michigan’s upcoming game, let’s reflect on the week that was in college football. Whether it be a game from last weekend, something hot in the news, etc. take us through anything that happened this past week in college football that piqued your interest...other than the NCAA investigation.

Von: There were a few stunners in my mind last week. Kansas upsetting Oklahoma was a big one, as was USC only beating Cal by a single point, 50-49. Utah also no-showed at home last weekend against Oregon, which was a bit of a disappointment considering I thought that was going to be one of the best games of the week.

Matt: Oklahoma may have just gotten the Big 12 left out of the CFP yet again. Following the Sooners’ stunning loss at Kansas to a backup quarterback, the Big 12 is now without an undefeated team. We’re looking at a likely 12-1 conference champion in either Texas or Oklahoma. It’s hard to imagine a world where the SEC champ and Big Ten champ don’t make the playoff. Additionally, the ACC has opened right up for Florida State to run the table without much trouble. An undefeated Washington easily gets in over a one-loss Texas/Oklahoma, but at this point I’d have more faith in even a one loss Pac-12 champ getting on over a one loss Big 12 champ. The Pac-12 deserves it this year.

Andrew: In honor of the recently departed Matthew Perry, every answer will be themed after one of his famous quotes from Friends.

Joey: “I need to organize my thoughts.”

Chandler: “Your thoughts — plural.”

Unsurprisingly, I have a lot of thoughts on this one, and the better question might be, “What DIDN’T pique my interest?” College football is currently positioned on the precipice of chaos. Louisville steamrolled Duke to set up one of the easiest possible paths to the College Football Playoff from the ACC. The SEC title picture could become a little hazy now that Georgia has to play three straight ranked opponents in November. The Big 12’s representation in the CFP is on life support considering it is the only Power Five conference with no undefeated teams. If the Power Five conferences are siblings, the Pac-12 is the erratic little brother that changes careers every year, and while they experience little sustained success, they are always the most entertaining. The Big Ten is still the Big Ten and the “thrice in a lifetime” battle between undefeated Michigan and undefeated Ohio State seems inevitable.

The last year of the four-team playoff is positioned to give us a photo finish, and we will have front row seats on Nov. 25.

Kyle: It was trending to be a chaotic final season of the four-team playoff, but as is always the case, many of the top teams are starting to show their faults. Oklahoma became the latest team to stumble, and Washington looks to be next; by the time December comes around, the CFP Committee is unlikely to have as much of a headache as many expected.

Two weeks ago, we saw Penn State lose at Ohio State in a defensive battle. Last weekend, we saw both teams struggle with inferior opponents in Indiana and Wisconsin, respectively. How do you feel about Michigan’s chances with these two teams now that we are in the month of November?

Von: I’m feeling a little more confident in the game at Penn State and a little less confident in the game against Ohio State. All season, I figured the game at Penn State would be the most challenging for Michigan this season — and it still very well could be — but this OSU team is starting to get it going a little bit. I know the game in Madison last weekend wasn’t sexy by any means, but running back TreVeyon Henderson being healthy is bad news for the rest of the Big Ten. I think the Big Ten East will once again boil down to what happens in Ann Arbor between these two teams.

Matt: I’m terrified to report I am extremely confident in Michigan running the table in November. This is uncharted territory. Penn State’s defense is the real deal but is dealing with some pretty significant injuries. Drew Allar has proven he’s at least a year or two away. I struggle to see Penn State scoring more than 17 points on Michigan. As for Ohio State, the defense has also taken steps forward this year. However, the Buckeyes have issues at left and right tackle that will be exploited by the Braiden McGregor/Josaiah Stewart/Jaylen Harrell/Derrick Moore combo. I also don’t trust Kyle McCord to spread the ball around if Michigan is able to slow down Marvin Harrison Jr. with Will Johnson. I’m very confident in both games, which feels odd to say.

Andrew: Chandler: “I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

It is impossible not to be afraid of two first-year starting quarterbacks who are propped up by their situations and who specialize in the misunderstood art of the “check-down.” I mean, how can Michigan not shutter at the thought of going against a James Franklin-coached team in a big game and a trust fund head coach more interested in exacting revenge off the field instead of on it?

Kyle: Penn State and Ohio State look like Big Ten West teams with better offenses. While both defenses are legit, I feel great about Michigan’s ability to score against them. And while both offenses are of course better than Big Ten West squads, the Wolverine defense should feel great about facing these two inexperienced quarterbacks.

The Wolverines come off their bye to take on Purdue at the Big House. This Boilermaker squad is much different than the last time Michigan played them last December for the Big Ten championship. What should we keep an eye on in this one, whether it be something from Purdue, or something/someone on Michigan we hope plays well?

Von: Purdue’s special teams — specifically in the kick and punt return game — has been pretty good this season. They have returned one kick for a touchdown and have returned 14 punts for 142 yards. If there’s any bit of criticism to throw at Michigan this season, it would be directed at its special teams unit. Limit Purdue in this area of the game, and everything else should be a relative walk in the park.

Matt: There are two things I’m keeping an eye on. Hudson Card has quietly thrown for 1,717 yards this season, good for fourth in the Big Ten. He’s no All-American, but he just might be the best quarterback Michigan has faced to date, which is an indictment of the rest of the schedule more than anything. Defensively, Purdue has Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton who rank first and third, respectively, in the Big Ten in sacks. Jenkins, in particular, has recorded a sack in six of Purdue’s eight games this year, including two against Nebraska this past Saturday. Look for the Boilermakers to dial up some pressure on the Michigan offensive line to see how they respond.

Andrew: Chandler: “I’m full, and yet I know if I stop eating this, I’ll regret it.”

The Michigan offense is going to be full before the half, but this unit is going to keep feasting for at least one or two drives in the third quarter. Purdue is not a good team by any stretch, and it is closer to the bottom of the Big Ten West (!) than the top. The only thing to watch for is what head coach Ryan Walters throws at J.J. McCarthy in hopes of creating confusion and turnovers. Walters was masterful last year as Illinois’s defensive coordinator against Michigan, and will throw a myriad of looks and disguises at this Michigan team.

But this isn’t 2022 and Walters does not have the secondary or overall talent to make these disguises work for more than two drives max.

Kyle: After tallying 14 interceptions a year ago, the Wolverines are already up to 11 this season and lead the nation with four pick-sixes. Hudson Card is going to struggle against this defense, and the secondary should be adding to its impressive turnover numbers on Saturday, especially given the game script.

Give us one bold prediction for tomorrow night’s game.

Von: Donovan Edwards AND Blake Corum each rush for 100+ yards and score at least one touchdown.

Matt: J.J. McCarthy doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter yet again. Michigan is talented, healthy, motivated, and at home. This one could get ugly in a hurry, just like every other Michigan game this year has.

Andrew: Chandler: “I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day.”

Good thing it’s after nine! Michigan is going to rush for more than 250 yards and an efficient performance from quarterback J.J. McCarthy keeps him in the thick of the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Kyle: Donovan Edwards finds the end zone as a rusher and a receiver to triple his season’s touchdown total.

What is the final score and why?

Von: I don’t think Michigan struggles too much in this one and wins, 42-7.

Matt: Michigan 41, Purdue 7. The Boilermakers just don’t have the talent in the trenches to keep up with this Michigan team. In the Big House looking to make a statement amidst the whole sign-stealing fiasco, Michigan will put the pedal to the metal the entire game. Purdue scores a garbage time touchdown late.

Andrew: Chandler: “I’m glad we’re having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat.”

Purdue is the rehearsal dinner before Michigan eats Penn State next week in Happy Valley. There is a potential for a little rust coming off a bye, but the Wolverines are going to send a message to the rest of college football at the expense of the Boilermakers.

52-3, and it feels worse.

R.I.P. Matthew Perry.

Kyle: 49-3, Michigan. Purdue is bad and Michigan is very motivated. This game will look very similar to the past month and should be over well before halftime.