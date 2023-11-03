Report: Connor Stalions fired from Michigan football program

Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions has been relieved of his job duties with the football program, as reported on Friday night by Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

The University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, a source tells Yahoo Sports. He was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA investigation into in-person scouting. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 3, 2023

The now-former analyst for the Wolverines has been suspended with pay since Oct. 20 for his role in the latest NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program for allegedly buying tickets to opponent’s games for unidentified people — and himself — and recording the opponent’s signs to have an advantage. It’s been reported he bought tickets for not only other Big Ten games, but also potential future College Football Playoff opponents as well.

Central Michigan University also has an investigation of its own going on, as the Chippewas are looking into whether or not Stalions was on their sideline for the opening game at Michigan State.

A lot has been reported in the weeks that have followed since the initial story, but not much of substance has been confirmed up to this point. Michigan cannot publicly comment on the matter any further than the first statement given. The Big Ten issued a statement at the very beginning of the investigation, stating it is monitoring the investigation. The NCAA has not publicly stated anything, but seemingly has been leaking information to the national media and using mouthpieces like Pete Thamel in its favor.

The Big Ten met with Michigan on Friday, and this is seemingly the action taken coming out of the meeting. We will have more to follow when more details are released.