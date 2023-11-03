Connor Stalions resigns from Michigan football program

Edit: The U-M football program refuted the report that Stalions was “fired,” but instead resigned from his position on Friday.

Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions resigned from his job on Friday afternoon, as reported by MLive’s Aaron McMann.

Michigan spokesman, "correcting what was erroneously reported earlier," says football staffer Connor Stalions resigned this afternoon. He was not fired. — Aaron McMann | MLive Media Group (@AaronMcMann) November 4, 2023

The now-former analyst for the Wolverines has been suspended with pay since Oct. 20 for his role in the latest NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program for allegedly buying tickets to opponent’s games for unidentified people — and himself — and recording the opponent’s signs to have an advantage. It’s been reported he bought tickets for not only other Big Ten games, but also potential future College Football Playoff opponents as well.

Central Michigan University also has an investigation of its own going on, as the Chippewas are looking into whether or not Stalions was on their sideline for the opening game at Michigan State.

A lot has been reported in the weeks that have followed since the initial story, but not much of substance has been confirmed up to this point. Michigan cannot publicly comment on the matter any further than the first statement given. The Big Ten issued a statement at the very beginning of the investigation, stating it is monitoring the investigation. The NCAA has not publicly stated anything, but seemingly has been leaking information to the national media and using mouthpieces like Pete Thamel in its favor.

This is a developing story.