Pick’em Podcast Week 10: Does Missouri (+15) have a shot to upset Georgia?

The SEC East very well could be decided this weekend, as the one-loss Missouri Tigers head to Athens to take on the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers entire the game as double-digit underdogs, but have been one of the sneakier good teams in all of college football this season. Will they keep things interesting this weekend against the favorites to win their conference?

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Dan Plocher pick the spread for that game and more of college football’s best in Week 10 in this edition of the Pick’em Podcast!

No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) @ Maryland

No. 9 Oklahoma (-6) @ No. 22 Oklahoma State

No. 19 UCLA (-3) @ Arizona

No. 15 Notre Dame (-3) @ Clemson

No. 12 Missouri @ No. 2 Georgia (-15)

No. 5 Washington (-3) @ No. 20 USC

No. 14 LSU @ No. 8 Alabama (-3)

Purdue @ No. 3 Michigan (-32.5)

