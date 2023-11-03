Friday Discussion: How do you feel about the first CFP rankings?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the first iteration of the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings came out on Tuesday night while everyone was busy trick-or-treating. Here’s where the CFP committee placed the top 25 teams compared to the AP voters:

First CFP Rankings Team CFP AP Team CFP AP Ohio State 1 3 Georgia 2 1 Michigan 3 2 Florida State 4 4 Washington 5 5 Oregon 6 6 Texas 7 7 Alabama 8 8 Oklahoma 9 10 Ole Miss 10 11 Penn State 11 9 Missouri 12 14 Louisville 13 15 LSU 14 13 Notre Dame 15 12 Oregon State 16 16 Tennessee 17 19 Utah 18 18 UCLA 19 20 USC 20 24 Kansas 21 22 Oklahoma State 22 NR Kansas State 23 25 Tulane 24 21 Air Force 25 17 James Madison NR 23

To me there are several key takeaways. Ohio State sitting at No. 1 is not overly surprising. The Buckeyes have the best resume in college football despite not looking overwhelmingly great while doing it, and their wins over Penn State and Notre Dame look great right about now.

Everyone else tracks with the AP Poll until you get to Penn State. The CFP committee clearly does not have much faith in James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s defense has been ruthless, but the offense has severely regressed from last season. My guess is the committee wasn’t impressed by any of the Nittany Lions’ wins, on top of already having a loss.

Notre Dame also has a large discrepancy with the AP voters putting the Irish at No. 12 but the CFP committee slotting them in at No. 15. Notre Dame has two ranked wins at Duke and against USC, but the two losses are what’s holding the Irish back. It looks like it will be another good-but-not-great type of season in South Bend culminating in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Next, the committee seems to like USC for some odd reason, ranking the Trojans at No. 20 while the AP has them No. 24. I don’t get what the committee sees in USC at this moment in time; their best win is at Colorado without Travis Hunter in just a seven-point game. They still have the opportunity to shift the narrative with matchups against Washington, Oregon, and UCLA to end the season, but as of right now, there’s no reason for a two-loss USC to be No. 20.

Lastly, the committee disrespected undefeated Air Force. The Mountain West leaders are 8-0 and as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll, yet the CFP committee has the Falcons at No. 25. It feels as though the committee forgot about them during their discussions and then slapped them at the end of the rankings after the fact.

My overall takeaway is that the committee got it right for the most part but wasn’t perfect. I would have slid Oklahoma ahead of Texas for now due to the head-to-head win. I also would have bumped up Notre Dame and Utah into the 11-13 range. However, I have no qualms with their top six.

What were your takeaways from the first set of CFP rankings? Does Ohio State deserve to be No. 1? If not, who should be No. 1? Does Michigan’s dominance deserve to slot the Wolverines ahead of Florida State who has a few quality wins?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.