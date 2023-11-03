Michigan recruiting visitors list for Purdue game

November is here and we’re officially into the last month of the college football regular season, meaning more and more recruits are taking official visits.

In terms of the amount of recruits coming to Ann Arbor, this should be the biggest recruiting weekend for the Michigan Wolverines, aside from the Ohio State game in a few weeks.

Here is the tentative list of commits and targets visiting this weekend for the Purdue game. The rankings listed on the side are according to the 247Sports composite.

2024 Commits

Cincinnati (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 68 overall, No. 5 running back

Charlotte (NC) four-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 78 overall, No. 9 quarterback

Rochester (MI) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 79 overall, No. 7 tight end

Harper Woods (MI) four-star DB Jacob Oden - No. 219 overall, No. 21 safety

Bellevue (WA) four-star TE Hogan Hansen - No. 234 overall, No. 14 tight end

Nappanee (IN) four-star DB Jo’Ziah Edmond - No. 388 overall, No. 31 cornerback

Avon (OH) four-star OL Luke Hamilton - No. 389 overall, No. 24 interior offensive linemen

Cincinnati (OH) three-star DL Ted Hammond - No. 405 overall, No. 45 defensive linemen

Pittsburgh (PA) three-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 430 overall, No. 37 linebacker

Lakewood (OH) three-star OL Ben Roebuck - No. 475 overall, No. 37 offensive tackle

Charlotte (NC) three-star WR Channing Goodwin - No. 554 overall, No. 78 wide receiver

South Park (PA) three-star LB Zach Ludwig - No. 1691 overall, No. 160 linebacker

2025 Commits

Howell (MI) four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 325 overall, No. 34 defensive linemen

It’s nice to see so many commits visiting Ann Arbor for a cold night game against a struggling Purdue team. In spite of that, the Big House is going to be rocking, and the recruits are likely looking forward to yet another dominant performance.

I’d imagine most of these commits will be back in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game.

2025 Recruits

Franklin (MI) four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 164 overall, No. 17 OT

Columbus (OH) four-star CB Dawayne Galloway - No. 179 overall, No. 24 cornerback

Indianapolis (IN) four-star Edge Damien Shanklin - No. 218 overall, No. 20 edge

Fort Myers (FL) four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 233 overall, No. 16 quarterback

Rabun Gup (GA) four-star TE Marshall Pritchett - No. 254 overall, No. 13 tight end

Alcoa (TN) four-star TE Eli Owens - No. 319 overall, No. 17 tight end

Lucas (TX) three-star TE Bear Tenney - No. 353 overall, No. 18 tight end

Phoenix (AZ) three-star OL Logan Powell - No. 363 overall, No. 29 offensive tackle

Wautoma (WI) three-star OL Michael Roeske - No. 393 overall, No. 32 offensive tackle

Plainfield (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

Chesapeake (VA) unranked DB Jahmari DeLoatch

Bellevue (NE) unranked QB Mikey Gow

Columbus (OH) unranked RB Kentrell Rinehart

Elkhart (IN) unranked Edge Mariyon Dye

West Chester (OH) unranked LB Grant Beerman

This group features a good amount of tight ends and offensive linemen, which have been priority positions on the recruiting trail the last few seasons.

The top-ranked player in this group is in-state offensive lineman Avery Gach, who has a few dozen offers. He has visited Ann Arbor on several occasions at this point, including most recently for the game against Indiana last month, so it’s really good news to already see him back on campus.

Galloway is not too many spots behind Gach, and he has already visited Purdue and Kentucky. It would be even sweeter to land him knowing he basically plays high school in Ohio State’s backyard. He has yet to earn an offer from the Buckeyes, but considering he’s one of the nations best corners in the class, he will likely earn it at some point.

2026 class

Akron (OH) four-star OL Sam Greer - No. 69 overall, No. 10 offensive tackle

West Chester (OH) unranked ATH Cam Thomas

Nashville (TN) unranked QB Hugh Price

Dearborn (MI) unranked ATH Marcello Vitti

Avon (OH) unranked ATH Jakob Weatherspoon

Indianapolis (IN) unranked QB Bo Polston

Grandville (MI) unranked RB Jayden Terry

Canton (MI) unranked RB Jaxon McCaig

Washington Court House (OH) unranked OT Adam Guthrie

Galloway (OH) unranked ATH Emoni Smith

Warren (MI) unranked TE Lincoln Watkins

Greer is the only player in this class who is ranked so far, but several of these players will likely be ranked within the next year or so. Greer is one of the top players in the state of Ohio in 2026 and already has an offer from the Buckeyes, so look for this recruiting battle to be heated in the years to come.

2027 class

West Chester (OH) unranked QB Jackson Smith

Kentwood (MI) unranked QB Samson Smeenge

Pittsburgh (PA) unranked OL Jimmy Kalis

Not a lot is known about these guys, but it is cool to see two quarterbacks coming to visit, including one in Smeenge who plays high school ball about two hours away from Ann Arbor. Smith is one of several Lakota West players visiting this weekend, along with 2025 linebacker Grant Beerman and 2026 athlete Cam Thomas.