Jace Howard out 4-6 weeks with stress fracture in knee, tibia

The Michigan Wolverines basketball program announced Friday morning that senior Jace Howard will miss the first four-to-six weeks of the season due to a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia.

“You never want to get injured, especially at the beginning of a season,” Howard said in a press release. “It hasn’t been easy not being with my brothers on the floor, however, I am going to continue to be a voice and make an impact.”

Howard has been with the program since the 2020-21 season and has played in 55 games over that span. Last season as a third-year player, Howard averaged 1.2 points per game, shooting 36.4 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range and 46.2 percent from the foul line. His best game last year came at Penn State, when he compiled six points and three rebounds. He’s also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

“This is unfortunate for Jace as he is a vital member of this program,” head coach Juwan Howard said in the same press release. “We know over the next four-to-six weeks he will be diligent and work as hard as he can to get healthy.”

Michigan tips off in an exhibition game tonight against Northwood at 7 p.m. This game is at the Crisler Center and will be aired on B1G+.