Michigan gathering evidence involving private investigators being linked to Ohio State, per report

The Connor Stalions saga takes another wild and unexpected turn for the Michigan Wolverines faithful. Chris Balas from The Wolverine has reported that several sources at Michigan and in the media are researching Ohio State’s link to the private investigators who are believed to be responsible for leaking content to the media and the NCAA for the last several weeks regarding the sign-stealing allegations in Ann Arbor.

The private investigators, per Balas, may know the brothers of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

“We know Michigan is currently in possession of documents that could link one of the alleged investigators to Day’s younger brother, Timothy Day,” Balas reported. “The other they suspect is linked to Day’s brother, Christopher, and was also a classmate of Tim Day’s in New Hampshire. One currently runs a private investigation firm in Manchester, N.H., Day’s hometown.”

Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider started to put the puzzle pieces together last week:

Webblog: What school hired a PI firm to investigate Michigan? More on my prime suspect (VIP) https://t.co/1giYLlt42B pic.twitter.com/2VRof1b1FG — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 29, 2023

Here is a quote from that piece:

Taking it a step farther, there is a LinkedIn page for a Christopher Day in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. One of the areas of expertise listed is “Private Investigations.” Further digging unearthed a “4th and 1 Investigations and Protective Agency, LLC” with a Christopher Day listed as the primary agent. Ryan Day has a brother named Chris who was previously in the DEA according to this 2019 article in The Athletic. The LinkedIn page referenced lists Christopher Day’s prior jobs being government law enforcement. Again, that may be a coincidence and there may be two Christopher Days in New Hampshire with the same professional backgrounds. But it’s definitely worthy of further exploration.

To take this a step even further, this private investigative firm may have illegally accessed the computer of Connor Stalions. The Washington Post obtained a spreadsheet of Stalions’ agenda for the games he was allegedly sending his “vast network” to, and Michigan claims that they gained access to the document illegally. Balas reports that “upon investigation, more sources indicated law enforcement has begun looking into the source of the information as a result.”

It was reported on Thursday night that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will be meeting with Michigan administration and President Santa Ono on Friday. This came after a call with Big Ten athletic directors on Thursday where several voiced opinions about immediate action from Petitti and the conference against the Wolverines as the NCAA continues to investigate.

One of those actions could be suspending Jim Harbaugh for one or two games, and fining Michigan up to $10,000. Any further action would need approval from the Big Ten executive board of presidents.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more about the investigation and possible penalties against the Wolverines.