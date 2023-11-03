Michigan analyst Connor Stalions resigned on Friday afternoon after two weeks of news about alleged sign-stealing by Stalions.

On Friday evening, Stalions and his lawyer, Brad Beckworth, released a statement on the matter.

Beckworth’s statement

“As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team,” Beckworth said. “He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow’s game and the remainder of the season. Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting.”

Stalions’ statement

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure,” Stalions said. “I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

What’s extremely prevalent in the statement from Beckworth is Stalions making clear that to his knowledge Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh nor any other coach or staff member told anyone to break rules or were aware of improper conduct. This comes at a time where there are reports that Big Ten coaches and athletic directors are coming at Harbaugh with figurative pitchforks, don’t want due process and want him to be deemed guilty before any evidence is presented implicating him. Whether this statement quells the fervor from those shouting the loudest at Michigan remains to be seen, but this statement seems like a big deal less than 24 hours before Michigan has a game against Purdue.

More context

Harbaugh came out with a statement shortly after allegations about Stalions surfaced two weeks ago but hasn’t been able to say much since because there’s an ongoing NCAA investigation into the matter, which limits what Harbaugh can say to next to nothing. However, Harbaugh’s statement was crystal clear and forthright — he said he had no knowledge of anything illegal and that he doesn’t condone rule breaking.

Harbaugh’s statement on Oct. 19