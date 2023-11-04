Week 10 injury report: Michigan’s secondary is a bit banged up post-bye week

The Michigan Wolverines are finally back in action tonight as they host Purdue under the lights of the Big House (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The injury report was just released for the game, and Michigan is heading into this one pretty healthy, but the cornerback position may be a bit thin tonight.

Out

Quarterback Davis Warren

Cornerback Keshaun Harris

Running back C.J. Stokes

Questionable

Running back Kalel Mullings

Cornerback Amorion Walker

Cornerback DJ Waller Jr.

Running back Kalel Mullings should be active after missing the last three games due to an undisclosed injury. He should slide right back into the RB3 role and be utilized in short-yardage situations, a role he was excelling at prior to his injury.

Meanwhile, the secondary is coming into this one a little banged up. Amorion Walker and DJ Waller Jr. are both questionable, while Keshaun Harris is ruled out tonight. Thankfully, Will Johnson and Josh Wallace are healthy and will assuredly be manning the CB1 and CB2 spots tonight.

Look for Jyaire Hill and Myles Pollard to be the relievers at the corner position tonight. In the event this turns into a blowout, we could see plenty of those guys should Waller and Walker be unavailable.