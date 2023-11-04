Survey Results: Most believe this team would give the most trouble to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Big Ten West is shaping up to be the most interesting division in all of college football as we head into the last four games of the regular season. With four teams (Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota) tied at the top with a 3-2 conference record and another team (Northwestern...somehow) not far behind at 2-3, it’s truly anyone’s division for the taking.

This week, we asked you which team you think would give Michigan — or any other team that wins the Big Ten East — some troubles in the Big Ten Championship. The votes are in, and 53 percent of survey-takers went with the Wisconsin Badgers, while 16 percent went with Iowa and 15 percent chose Minnesota.

Michigan is back tonight to take on Purdue under the lights at the Big House. The Wolverines are huge 32.5-point favorites heading into the game, and a majority of survey respondents this week — 76 percent, to be precise — expect them to cover that spread.

