Keys to victory for Michigan against Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines get back on the field on Saturday night when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. The Wolverines are a perfect 8-0 on the season and No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines have been embroiled in controversy with the sign stealing allegations, but will look to put that behind them and stay unbeaten.

Let’s take a look at three keys for the Wolverines to beat the Boilermakers.

1. Shake off the rust

The Wolverines have rolled through their first eight games and while the bye is good to get guys rested and healthy, it would have been better for Michigan to keep playing, The Wolverines need to make sure that week off didn’t slow them down. They need to get going early and shake off any rust and not allow Purdue to stay in the game.

2. Establish the run game

The Boilermakers rank 11th in the Big Ten in rush defense, giving up 153.8 yards per game. The Wolverines haven’t really gotten the run game clicking like last year, but this is a game they might be able to.

J.J. McCarthy has been great in the passing game, but the rushing game needs to get going to give him even more room to work with. Get the running game going full force, and this team is nearly unstoppable.

3. Stay Healthy

This is more of a key for the upcoming games, but we are still gong to throw this in for this game.

The Wolverines have done a great job keeping guys healthy this year. The depth and rotating of players has helped a ton and not having many starters play in the fourth quarter has also helped. It would be easy to want to run up the score on Saturday night to prove a point to all the detractors, but just winning the game and staying healthy is more important.

