Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their bye week and have a night game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines should be plenty rested to take on a Purdue team that has won just two games this year.

The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West last year and then lost to the Wolverines in the conference championship game 43-22.

This season has not gone well for the Boilermakers so far and they come to Ann Arbor on a three-game losing streak. Texas transfer Hudson Card has been decent for the Boilermakers this year as he has thrown for 1,717 yards and eight touchdowns, but he does have seven interceptions.

Game Info

Teams: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -32.5; O/U: 52.5

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines ignore the noise?

The Wolverines have been great on the field, but all of that is being tainted by the sign stealing scandal. This could be the most complete team Michigan has had since 1997 and they have a great shot to make the CFP and possibly win a National Championship. The outsiders are going to try and ruin that, though, and the Wolverines need to find a way to block that out and just play the game.

