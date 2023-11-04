 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s 41-13 win over Purdue

Here’s what was being said about Michigan’s performance.

Purdue v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

There was a lot that happened during Michigan’s Week 10 victory over Purdue, and plenty to talk about. Here are some of the best social media reactions to Michigan’s performance.

The Wolverines ripped down the field on their opening drive, as Roman Wilson and Donovan Edwards had big receptions to set up a Blake Corum score.

In a shocking turn of events, Blake Corum scored another touchdown, this time to cap a 67-yard drive, pushing the lead to 14 early.

Sophomore corner Will Johnson collects another interception, this time in Purdue territory to set up a James Turner field goal.

Things started getting chippy in the second quarter, as two Purdue cheap shots help Michigan get some free yardage.

Despite a sloppy end to the half for the offense, Michigan’s defense kept Purdue out of the end zone, still looking dominant through 8.5 games.

The offense had been sluggish after the first quarter, but freshman Semaj Morgan comes through with a 44-yard touchdown on a jet sweep.

Purdue’s got jokes. And I must admit, this one isn’t bad.

Blake Corum scored his third touchdown of the game to start the fourth quarter, and with it he’s continuing to add to his Michigan legacy.

Michigan will head into its road date with Penn State still undefeated, as the Wolverines got the win despite some sloppy play.

