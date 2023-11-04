Social media reactions from Michigan’s 41-13 win over Purdue

There was a lot that happened during Michigan’s Week 10 victory over Purdue, and plenty to talk about. Here are some of the best social media reactions to Michigan’s performance.
The Wolverines ripped down the field on their opening drive, as Roman Wilson and Donovan Edwards had big receptions to set up a Blake Corum score.
You love to see Donovan Edwards making plays down the field in the passing game.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 4, 2023
: NBC pic.twitter.com/Rf2WFyyd6G
TOUCHDOWN: Blake Corum punches it in from two yards out after a Donovan Edwards sideline grab sets the Wolverines up near the goal line. Michigan coasts down the field with a six-play, 76-yard scoring drive.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 4, 2023
Michigan 7, Purdue 0, 10:30 to go in first quarter
In a shocking turn of events, Blake Corum scored another touchdown, this time to cap a 67-yard drive, pushing the lead to 14 early.
Touchdown Michigan. 14-0 Wolverines over Purdue at 6:05. Blake Corum again, 3 yards. #GoBlue— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 4, 2023
Sophomore corner Will Johnson collects another interception, this time in Purdue territory to set up a James Turner field goal.
Will Johnson nearly housed this INT.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023
No. 3 @UMichFootball continues its hot start.
: NBC pic.twitter.com/okZ8qZTpQ8
Things started getting chippy in the second quarter, as two Purdue cheap shots help Michigan get some free yardage.
It's time for the Big Ten to start protecting Michigan players from dirty hits. pic.twitter.com/6NjDuhSFGK— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 5, 2023
Despite a sloppy end to the half for the offense, Michigan’s defense kept Purdue out of the end zone, still looking dominant through 8.5 games.
Not the best half Michigan has played this year, but the Wolverines lead Purdue 20-6. J.J. McCarthy has misfired on a few throws and Blake Corum has 28 yards on nine carries. The defense did well to keep Purdue out of the end zone after Michigan gave up two short fields.— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 5, 2023
Nearly 8.5 games into the season, Michigan's defense has yet to face a play inside its own 10-yard-line.— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 5, 2023
The offense had been sluggish after the first quarter, but freshman Semaj Morgan comes through with a 44-yard touchdown on a jet sweep.
No one's catching him.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023
Semaj Morgan takes it 44 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.
: NBC pic.twitter.com/O7k0R6VX6V
Purdue’s got jokes. And I must admit, this one isn’t bad.
Purdue mascot. Lol this is legit hilarious. pic.twitter.com/KRTUtyHKrT— Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) November 5, 2023
Blake Corum scored his third touchdown of the game to start the fourth quarter, and with it he’s continuing to add to his Michigan legacy.
Blake Corum finds the endzone for the third time tonight and is now up to 16 TDs on the season, one away from tying Anthony Thomas for 10th most in a single season and two away from tying the 18 scores he had last season.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 5, 2023
Michigan will head into its road date with Penn State still undefeated, as the Wolverines got the win despite some sloppy play.
A fun Saturday night!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5uDkAEKaDZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 5, 2023
