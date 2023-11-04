It wasn’t Michigan’s best outing of the season, but the Wolverines got the win, pushing their record to 9-0 ahead of a major road test against Penn State next week.

Here’s who we believe made the biggest contributions to the victory, and will take home a game ball for their efforts.

Will Johnson

The star cornerback played a big role in Michigan’s hot start, as he collected his second interception of the season in the first quarter. He played some sticky coverage and brought in Hudson Card’s pass before nearly returning it for a touchdown. That play would help set up a James Turner field goal to push the Michigan lead to 17-0.

He also nearly had a second interception, but it was tipped by his teammate, Rod Moore before it could reach him.

Will Johnson nearly housed this INT.



No. 3 @UMichFootball continues its hot start.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/okZ8qZTpQ8 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Johnson missed the first few games of the season, but down the stretch, he has been a steady presence in the secondary for Michigan’s dominant defense. His play will be even more important in the final games, as he’ll be tested by the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Mike Barrett

Michigan’s linebacker play has been excellent all year thanks to the trio of Junior Colson, Ernest Hausmann and Mike Barrett. Saturday was Barrett’s night, as he had five tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Coming into the season, Barrett was seemingly the forgotten man in the linebacker corps, as Hausmann was the hot name in the transfer portal and Colson had been a steady contributor the last two seasons. Barrett is showing experience matters, as he has continually wreaked havoc all year and made himself at home in opposing backfields. Barrett’s impact is not to be overlooked, as part of one of the best linebacker rooms.

Semaj Morgan

He only had three touches in the game, but Semaj Morgan made the most of them. His most important came in the third quarter, amidst some struggles for the offense. The coaching staff opted to put the ball in the speedy freshman’s hands on a jet sweep, allowing him to leave the Purdue defense in the dust for a 44-yard touchdown.

No one's catching him.



Semaj Morgan takes it 44 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/O7k0R6VX6V — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Morgan’s emergence in recent games isn’t to be overlooked, as his touchdown tonight marks his third of the season and his second in the last three games. Michigan’s offense needs pass-catchers to step up behind Roman Wilson, and it’s clear the coaching staff trusts him. Look to see how he gets involved against the likes of Penn State and Ohio State in the coming weeks.

Roman Wilson

Another week, another big game for Roman Wilson. On a night where quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t have his best stuff, Wilson was still there to make plays and help the offense get down the field. Despite a drop, he would finish the night with nine receptions for a season-high 143 receiving yards.

Once again, Wilson showed why he is a reliable target for McCarthy. He continually finds ways to get open at all levels of the field and shows his ability to run after the catch, helping turn good plays into great plays. It’ll be important for him to continue his strong play as Michigan gets into the meat of its schedule.