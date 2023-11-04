Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Purdue

Michigan improved to 9-0 on Saturday night, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 41-13.

Here are key takeaways from the game.

J.J. McCarthy and the passing game lead the charge

Michigan had five rushing touchdowns throughout the day, four of which came with goal-to-go, an area on the field where the offensive line excels. However, it was Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the passing game that got the offense into these scoring situations. On the day, McCarthy was 24-of-37 for 335 yards. The 37 attempts and 335 yards passing were both season highs for McCarthy. McCarthy’s completion percentage, while it was very good at 65 percent, was the second lowest of the season for McCarthy besides his 61.5 percent versus Bowling Green.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that someone like McCarthy doesn’t come around every day, year, or decade. McCarthy ranks high in many key metrics and he’s still in the thick of the Heisman race.

Wilson and Loveland continue to be McCarthy’s favorite targets

Receiver Roman Wilson’s having an incredible season, with ten receiving touchdowns thus far. While Wilson didn’t get into the end zone against Purdue, he had a season high nine receptions and 143 yards.

Tight end Colston Loveland scored two touchdowns in Michigan’s last game against Purdue. He was steady again this week with four receptions for 55 yards.

Michigan defense remains stout

Michigan gave up a mop-up score touchdown with 18 seconds left in the game, but make no mistake, they played well with cohesion against Purdue.

The defense allowed just 269 yards of total offense and held Purdue to a horrendous 1-of-14 on third down.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card went an abysmal 12-of-28 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In short, it was a bad night for Purdue’s offense, and a night that was to be expected from Michigan’s defense. Surely, they aren’t happy about giving up 13 points, the most they’ve allowed in a game this season. But that just speaks to the standard they hold themselves to.

The team remained focused despite all the noise

If you’re reading this, you know about the sign-stealing allegations involving former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions. A lot of bad things have been said about the program, but Michigan went out and take care of business and played a clean game.

The dirty hits need to stop

Because of the allegations and optics, Michigan has a target on their back more than ever. There was a dirty hit by Michigan State against Michigan after the Stalions allegations surfaced, and the trend continued with Purdue committing two nasty hits on the same play in this one against J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson.

A dirty and inexcusable play from Michigan State's Spencer Brown.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/tovcUf8JoG — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 22, 2023

It's time for the Big Ten to start protecting Michigan players from dirty hits. pic.twitter.com/6NjDuhSFGK — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 5, 2023

The Big Ten needs to send out a directive that this type of stuff won’t be tolerated. It’s that simple. Or things could get out of hand and worse.

Moving forward

There’s a huge game on the sleight next against Penn State. It’s on the road, it won’t be easy. Penn State’s a good team no matter how you slice and dice it and winning in their house makes it all the more challenging. The masses have belittled Michigan’s schedule to this point. While that narrative is massively overblown, they have a chance to silence those types of critics if they remain undefeated at the conclusion of Michigan vs. Penn State. It’s an exciting time for the Michigan team, and outside noise isn’t going to change the fact that this team is really good and still has a shot to win it all.