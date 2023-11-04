Blake Corum’s three touchdowns, defense push Michigan past Purdue, 41-13

It was not a complete football game from the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a 41-13 win over the Purdue Boilermakers. For portions of the game, it looked like the home team was sleepwalking, letting a bad Purdue team hang around for too long.

Luckily, Michigan’s defense was outstanding. They were put in some pretty difficult situations on multiple occasions and held Purdue to 13 points. The Boilermakers were 1-for-14 on third down and surpassed 200 total yards late in the fourth quarter after the game was well in hand.

Here’s how the game went down.

First Quarter

Michigan came out hot, as the defense was dominating early. On Purdue’s first three drives, Hudson Card was 1-for-6 with three yards and an interception.

When the defense is succeeding, the Michigan offense is likely going to follow suit. That’s exactly what happened in the first quarter. J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines on a 76-yard touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 37-yard reception to Donovan Edwards:

You love to see Donovan Edwards making plays down the field in the passing game.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/Rf2WFyyd6G — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 4, 2023

Blake Corum capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

On their next possession, Michigan marched right down the field again as McCarthy was 3-for-3 for 45 yards on a 67-yard drive. Corum punched it in for his second score of the game:

Blake Corum has 2 TDs for the 15th time in his @UMichFootball career.



And they've only played nine minutes.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/4CMJhNCSm9 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

It wasn’t long before Michigan had the ball again, as Will Johnson made a five-star play by stripping the ball out of the hands of the Purdue receiver for an interception:

Will Johnson nearly housed this INT.



No. 3 @UMichFootball continues its hot start.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/okZ8qZTpQ8 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Despite great field position, Michigan settled for a field goal and a 17-0 lead, and it appeared that things were getting ugly really fast.

Second Quarter

The first drive of the second quarter for the Wolverines was a good one, thanks to a roughing the passer penalty and a late hit penalty on the same play that picked up 47 yards. But the drive stalled inside the red zone, and Michigan elected to take a 20-0 advantage as James Turner drilled a 31-yarder.

Purdue went three-and-out on the next drive, but the punt hit Quentin Johnson and the Boilermakers recovered inside Michigan’s 25-yard line. This was a turning point in the game and the start of what was a very sloppy quarter and half for the Wolverines.

A stand by the defense gave Purdue its first points of the game, kicking through a 32-yarder. Not much later, the Boilermakers were right back in plus territory after Kalel Mullings was stuffed on a 4th and 1 from the Wolverines’ 34-yard-line. Again, Michigan’s defense held Purdue to a field goal, making the score 20-6.

Third Quarter

McCarthy looked out of sync with his receivers for most of the second quarter and into the third. Purdue was throwing him some weird looks — showing man and dropping back into zone coverage. At the same time, the pass rush was doing a great job putting pressure on him.

Michigan punted on its first two possessions as McCarthy was a bit out of sync with his receivers. Since their last touchdown, McCarthy was 12-for-23 when they punted for the second time in the third quarter. It was a huge reason why they weren’t able to pull away earlier than they did.

Luckily, Semaj Morgan came to the rescue for the Michigan offense on a 44-yard touchdown run that seemed to revitalize the Wolverines:

No one's catching him.



Semaj Morgan takes it 44 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/O7k0R6VX6V — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Purdue picked up just 32 yards and punted three times in the third quarter. It wound up being extremely important for Michigan keeping and maintaining the lead.

Fourth Quarter

Explosive plays kept coming for the Wolverines into the fourth quarter. Roman Wilson and Colston Loveland caught back-to-back 15-plus yard receptions. For the third time, Corum hit pay dirt, tying Tyrone Wheatley for the second-most rushing scores in program history.

Most TD runs in @UMichFootball history:



55 - Anthony Thomas

47 - Blake Corum & Tyrone Wheatley



Corum has three of them now tonight.#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/p0xntHMbR6 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Despite a spotty performance, McCarthy finished the day with 335 passing yards and passed Tom Brady for the ninth-most passing yards in program history. Wilson had a great day, too — after astoundingly being left off the Biletnikoff Finalist list — racking up 143 yards on nine receptions. McCarthy found Wilson twice on Michigan’s final touchdown drive that was capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Donovan Edwards.

The final score under the lights in the Big House was 41-13 in favor of the home team.

It’s been pretty easy going through the first nine wins for the Wolverines, but that’s all about to change. A huge matchup with Penn State comes in Happy Valley next weekend in a game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. It will be the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX next Saturday.