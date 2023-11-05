Betting odds released for Michigan’s first big test at Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines hit the road next weekend to take on their first huge test of the 2023 season — the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening betting line for the game, and they have the Wolverines as 6.5-point favorites to start the week.

Michigan has had Penn State’s number for the most part since Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach. The Wolverines’ most recent loss to the Nittany Lions goes all the way back to the forgotten season of 2020. Michigan last played at Penn State in 2021 and won that game, 21-17.

This year, Michigan remains undefeated after taking down Purdue, 41-13, at the Big House on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Penn State blew out Maryland on the road, 51-15. The Nittany Lions still have just one loss on the season, coming a few weeks ago at Ohio State.

With both teams still in contention for the Big Ten East, a lot is on the line this weekend. How do you view this game playing out? And are you confident enough to place any bets on the game? Let us know down in the comments!

