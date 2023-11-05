Turning Point: Freshman receiver takes a jet sweep 44 yards to the house

Another week, another solid win for the Michigan Wolverines.

It wasn’t a quiet week for the Wolverines off the field, with Big Ten athletic directors meeting with Tony Petitti urging for a ruling and possible punishment on the ongoing sign stealing scandal. Since Friday morning, we had a report the private investigators who are believed to be leaking info to the media being linked to Ryan Day and Ohio State, Connor Stalions resigning, and Michigan president Santa Ono urging for due process in the investigation.

All that noise could have easily been a distraction for the Michigan football team, while this wasn’t a perfect performance, they still beat the Purdue Boilermakers handily after a play from a freshman that ended up being the turning point of the game.

The Play

Up- 20-6 late in the third quarter, freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan made the most of his only carry of the game, taking a jet sweep 44 yards to the house to put Michigan up three scores.

No one's catching him.



Semaj Morgan takes it 44 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



While defensive back Derrick Rogers Jr. shadows Morgan on the pre-snap motion, Purdue was focused on trying to stop Blake Corum, giving Morgan a wide open lane toward the sideline with a full head of steam. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson blocked Rogers well, and from that point, it was a foot race Morgan had no shot of losing.

Michigan’s defense also kept its scoreless third quarter streak alive. Per the NBC Broadcast, Michigan has outscored opponents 118-0 in the third quarter this season.

The impact

Michigan really dominated at the start of this one, forcing two three-and-outs and picking off Hudson Card to jump out to a 17-0 lead. But Purdue’s defense weathered the storm, holding the Wolverines to three points the rest of the half and kicking two field goals to make it a two-score game.

Michigan’s offense really struggled in the middle of the game; after the field goal in the first quarter, Michigan came away with zero points on its next four drives, with two punts, a turnover on downs, and the end of the first half.

When it looked like Purdue had a chance to make this kind of close in the second half, the Wolverines capitalized with a big play at a much-needed moment to wake up their offense.

The bigger picture

Michigan hasn’t exactly played a murderer’s row of opponents, but they have taken care of business when expected to. They’ve won every game this season by at least 24 points, winning their last five games by four touchdowns or more. They avoided the trap game heading into their toughest test of the season so far with No. 11 Penn State next week.

Entering Saturday night, the Wolverines averaged 6.87 yards per play, a mark that was 13th-best in all of college football. A big reason for that high mark is big plays like the one Morgan made.

This was Morgan’s third touchdown of the season, catching touchdowns against UNLV and Indiana. He hasn’t done much receiving-wise in his freshman season (12 catches for 155 yards), but he’s been effective when he’s gotten the ball.

Michigan has a solid 1-2 punch at the wide receiver spot with Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, so when Morgan is on the field, defenses aren’t paying a ton of attention to him. Perhaps that needs to change if he keeps making big plays like this. Morgan has shown impressive flashes this season, and could grow into a No. 1 option in the passing game in the future.