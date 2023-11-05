The Michigan football team stands at 9-0 on the season following its primetime 41-13 victory over Purdue. By looking at the final score, one might think that it was smooth sailing once again for the Michigan offense, but in reality, things didn’t click on all cylinders like we’ve seen for much of the 2023 season.

For good reason, the microscope has been on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has routinely made plays and kept the ball moving downfield for this team, even if it means not putting up the flashy numbers that some other quarterbacks do. Saturday marked one of his least efficient outings of the season, as he completed only 65 percent of his passes, several ticks down from his season mark of 78.1 percent.

The game could simply be pegged as an “off-night,” after all, players of his caliber are entitled to one every now and again, however in his case, he still managed to set his season-high in passing yards, as he would finish the game with 335. A game with numbers like that is something that many quarterbacks dream of, but for McCarthy it’s merely an indication of the new standard that his play has set among fans, and for himself.

“Today it just wasn’t the best day with my accuracy,” said McCarthy following the win. “I missed a couple throws that I want back.” It wasn’t his best night, as the quarterback missed a handful of throws that we’ve seen him make all season. Yet even in the face of it, McCarthy was still able to make plays when called upon, particularly at the beginning and end of the game, helping the team ultimately reach 41 points.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh had some words of praise for his quarterback following the win. However, he also admitted that there were some things to work on.

“It probably would’ve been a career night for most quarterbacks - 65 percent, 335 yards,” said Harbaugh. “Some things to clean up - missed a location on a couple balls - but great to get the win and still have some things to work on.”

It certainly is an added bonus for McCarthy, and the Michigan team as a whole, to find ways to improve even when winning games by big margins. It’s encouraging to think of what this team can accomplish when it doesn’t feel satisfied even after a 27-point victory. For McCarthy specifically, he understands that there’s room for growth.

“I’m open and accepting of all coaching coming from (Jim Harbaugh),” said McCarthy. He also had ownership for his throws, showing that he understands and recognizes a need to improve. When asked about what was causing his misses, McCarthy noted they were, “Definitely all on my end - guys were getting open - I’ve just got to put the ball on them in the right spot.”

To not be satisfied with a 300-yard passing game is a testament to McCarthy’s growth on the field this season as well as the new standard for Michigan’s quarterback play. It’s not long ago that fans would’ve been jumping for joy to see a quarterback put up those types of numbers. Nonetheless, McCarthy and Michigan know that they have to be on their A-game for the next few games. Anything less, and a special season might not go where many had hoped it would.