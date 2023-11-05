J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh appreciative of Santa Ono’s support during ongoing NCAA investigation

The Michigan Wolverines are having a great season, yet sign-stealing allegations surrounding former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions, who resigned on Friday, have created what could be a distraction for the team. However, the team didn’t let the distraction, or the constant leaks about the situation impact their performance on the field. Michigan beat Purdue handily 41-13.

There have been reports the past few days of Big Ten athletic directors and coaches calling for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to be punished in light of the Stalions allegations — even though Stalions and his attorney released a statement on Friday night saying that Harbaugh and the staff didn’t break any rules and wasn’t aware of improper conduct.

The outrage by Big Ten coaches and athletic directors have come in conference calls with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti this past week, per multiple reports. Which then led to a meeting between Petitti, University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Michigan regents on Friday.

A letter surfaced that Ono wrote Petitti before the meeting, which outlined what the tone of the meeting likely was. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was asked about Ono’s support and what it means to him and the Michigan team.

“We know one thing for sure, President Ono is the best president in the country and we absolutely love him,” McCarthy said. “He’s done many great things for us other than making that statement. A lot of love from President Ono, that’s for sure.”

McCarthy was asked what Ono does beyond the letter that shows his commitment to the program and its student-athletes.

“His positive energy. He’s always supporting us from the outside,” McCarthy noted. “Deal with all the stuff upstairs that we don’t even know what goes on. We just always know he’s got our back and having that feeling is tremendous.”

Jim Harbaugh was also asked about Ono’s letter and his support for the team, Harbaugh said it’s “deeply appreciated.”

Ono’s letter encouraged due process and for no punishment to be handed out prematurely when none of the facts have been formally presented by the NCAA or the Big Ten. Read the letter below.

Ono’s letter to Petitti, courtesy Chris Balas of The Wolverine

Dear Tony, “I look forward to our meeting and am writing now to share some of my deeply held beliefs, which I hope can inform our conversation and guide what we do next. “None of us wants to be in this situation. The University of Michigan takes its compliance obligations seriously. We are committed to ethics, integrity, and fair play. It is at our core and always will be. And that is why I am so deeply concerned about the allegations. “We are fully cooperating with the NCAA in its investigation, as it seeks to separate the facts from irresponsible speculation seen in much of the public and social media discourse. “It’s precisely at these times — when all key facts are not known but others are all too comfortable offering strongly held opinion — that it is essential for everyone to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly and that conclusions are based on what actually happened. The reputation and livelihoods of coaches, students, and programs cannot be sacrificed in a rush to judgment, no matter how many and how loudly people protest otherwise. Due process matters. “We, as would any other member of the Big 10, deserve nothing less. Our students, our coaches, our program—all are entitled to a fair, deliberate, thoughtful process. We are aware that other representatives of the Big10 are demanding that you take action now, before any meaningful investigation and full consideration of all the evidence. That is not something our conference rules permit. And we both know it is not what any other member would want if allegations were raised against their people or programs. “The Big 10 has not informed us of any investigation of its own, as would be required under conference rules. And, to be clear, oral updates from NCAA enforcement staff do not and cannot constitute evidence, nor do we think the NCAA would ever intend for an oral update to be given that meaning or weight. “The best course of action, the one far more likely to ascertain the facts, is to await the results of the NCAA investigation. But if you refuse to let the NCAA investigative process play out, the Big 10 may not take any action against the University or its players or coaches without commencing its own investigation and offering us the opportunity to provide our position. That is not just required by our conference rules; it is a matter of basic fairness. “ Sincerely, Santa J. Ono President University of Michigan