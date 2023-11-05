Michigan football redshirt tracker: Purdue

Michigan cruised to another dominant victory, defeating Purdue, 41-13. The Wolverines looked flat at times, but the talent gap was too large for the Boilermakers to overcome.

As the season progresses, it becomes more apparent which freshmen are developing at a faster pace. The Wolverines kept the starters in longer than previous games against the Boilermakers, but a handful of true freshmen still saw the field. And one even recorded a touchdown.

The following have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against Purdue.

WR Fredrick Moore (9 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (9 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (9 Games / Burned)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (9 Games / Burned)*

DL Cameron Brandt (8 Games / Burned)*

DL Trey Pierce (8 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (6 Games / Burned)

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)

RB Benjamin Hall (3 Games)

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

TE Zack Marshall (2 Games)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

OL Amir Herring (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

K Adam Samaha (1 Game)

Freshman receiver Semaj Morgan continues to get valuable minutes and looks more comfortable in the offense each week and a reliable target for J.J. McCarthy. Morgan was responsible for arguably the most exciting touchdown of the game, taking a jet sweep 44 yards to the house.

No one's catching him.



Semaj Morgan takes it 44 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/O7k0R6VX6V — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 5, 2023

Morgan also had two receptions for 27 yards.

Outside of Morgan, the freshmen were relatively quiet in this one. Defensive lineman Cameron Brandt was the only other true freshman to make the box score, ending the game with one tackle.

Michigan heads to Happy Valley next Saturday for what will be its first real test of the season. The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off a massive victory over Maryland and are looking to take down the undefeated Wolverines. Freshmen who make the trip will get to see what it’s like to play in a top-10 matchup on the road.