Evaluating Michigan’s win over Purdue

Michigan beat Purdue 41-13 on Saturday night and there’s a lot to talk about.

J.J. McCarthy had a season high in passing yards. Roman Wilson had a season high in receptions and receiving yards. The offense had five rushing touchdowns. Michigan’s defense held Purdue’s offense to 1-of-14 on third down.

In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win over Purdue.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF