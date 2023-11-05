Evaluating Michigan’s win over Purdue

Michigan beat Purdue 41-13 on Saturday night and there’s a lot to talk about.
J.J. McCarthy had a season high in passing yards. Roman Wilson had a season high in receptions and receiving yards. The offense had five rushing touchdowns. Michigan’s defense held Purdue’s offense to 1-of-14 on third down.
In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win over Purdue.
Listen to the podcast below.
