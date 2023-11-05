Michigan remains at the top of SP+ rankings after win over Purdue

It wasn’t Michigan’s best performance, but the Wolverines were still able to win convincingly on Saturday night, defeating Purdue by a final score of 41-13.

At the conclusion of the college football action for Week 10, Michigan remains affixed in the No. 1 spot on ESPN and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the SP+ statistic, Connelly describes it as a, “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” SP+ takes into account a team’s efficiencies on offense, defense, and special teams, to come up with one metric that can be used as an alternative form of ranking teams.

The rating for a given team can be used to predict how many points a given team would beat (or lose to) the “average” college football team by. For example, following Week 10, Michigan’s rating is 30.5, indicating that the Wolverines should beat the “average” college football team by 30.5 points.

The mark of 30.5 is 3.5 points ahead of the No. 2 team (Georgia) in the rankings and is even an improvement from last week’s mark of 29.2. Additionally, according to the efficiency ratings used to calculate SP+, Michigan now has the No. 1 defense and No. 5 offense.

As previously mentioned, Georgia is in the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive week, trailing Michigan by 3.5 points. Meanwhile, despite being No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State comes in at No. 3 on the SP+ rankings after a win over Rutgers.

After a dominant 63-19 win over Cal, it was Oregon that checked in at the No. 4 spot. The Ducks have been excellent since their loss to Washington and appear to be getting hot at the right time. Additionally, Penn State came in at No. 5 in the rankings, following a big win over Maryland.

Standing at 9-0, Michigan will head into its toughest test of the season next Saturday, as the Wolverines will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road. They are a big step up in competition from what Michigan has seen so far, but the numbers are still in the Wolverines’ favor. Penn State’s SP+ rating is 22.1 for this week, 8.4 points behind Michigan, suggesting another win should be in store, even if its not by the big margin fans have been used to.