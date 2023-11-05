Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines drop both games at Wisconsin

The No. 4 ranked Michigan men’s ice hockey team went on the road this weekend for a pair of games against No. 5 ranked Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. The Badgers entered the weekend red-hot with a 7-1-0 record on the year, making this the toughest test the Wolverines have faced yet.

This weekend series featured close games on both Friday and Saturday, but the Wolverines were on the losing end of both, dropping them to 5-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in Big Ten play.

Friday’s game got off to a fast start with plenty of scoring in the first period. Garrett Schifsky and Gavin Brindley both got on the board for Michigan, while Quinn Finley and Owen Lindmark scored for Wisconsin to make it 2-2 after one. Frank Nazar III added a goal, while Gavin Brindley scored for the second time in the game to put the Wolverines up 4-2. But Wisconsin scored again to make it 4-3 heading into the final period.

The Wolverines held onto the lead for much of the third, but a late T.J. Hughes holding penalty would allow Wisconsin to go on the power play, setting up a goal to tie the game with just over four minutes to play. Just 30 seconds after that, Wisconsin’s Owen Lindmark scored his second goal of the game, helping secure the win for the Badgers.

Unfortunately for Michigan, Saturday night’s game did not go much better. The Badgers got on the board first, courtesy of a Carson Bantle power play goal 13 minutes into the game. The 1-0 score held steady until the opening minutes of the third period, when Michigan’s Garrett Schifsky found the back of the net to tie the game.

It looked like this game was going to be tied at the end of regulation, but Wisconsin went on the power play late due to a Gavin Brindley roughing penalty. While on the man advantage, Wisconsin’s Mathieu De St. Phalle found the back of the net off a rebound with six seconds in the game.

It certainly wasn’t the weekend Michigan was hoping for, and the schedule doesn’t get any lighter ahead. The Wolverines return to Yost next weekend for games against Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.