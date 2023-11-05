The Michigan Wolverines picked up their ninth straight blowout win on Saturday night when they beat the Purdue Boilermakers, 41-13, in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship.

The win didn’t impress the voters, though, as the Wolverines lost first-place votes for a second straight week and are now just 11 points up on rival Ohio State for the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll. That should hopefully change next week if the Wolverines can go to Penn State and beat the Nittany Lions. The knock on the Wolverines has been their schedule, but they can make a statement next Saturday.

Georgia stayed a No. 1 in the latest poll, collecting 55 first-place votes. The Buckeyes received the other five first place votes. Florida State remained undefeated with a win over Pitt and stayed at No. 4. No. 5 Washington won a shootout at USC on Saturday night.

Oregon is the highest ranked one-loss team at No. 6 and is followed by Texas and Alabama. The Ducks won easily on Saturday, while the Longhorns needed overtime to beat Kansas State, and the Crimson Tide outlasted rival LSU in Tuscaloosa.

Penn State stayed steady at No. 9 and Ole Miss rounded out the top-10 after escaping a pesky Texas A&M team.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was the biggest faller in this week’s poll, dropping 10 spots to No. 22 after losing at Clemson. Oklahoma fell seven spots to No. 17 after losing at Oklahoma State — which debuts at No. 15 in the poll — and LSU dropped five spots to No. 18 after losing at Alabama.

Arizona (No. 23), North Carolina (No. 24) and Liberty (No. 25) all made the top-25 this week after wins over UCLA, Campbell and Louisiana Tech, respectively.

No other Big Ten teams were ranked, and Iowa was the only other team receiving votes.

