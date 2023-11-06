Michigan closing gap on No. 1 spot in ESPN FPI rankings

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their ninth straight win on Saturday night when they shook off a shaky second quarter to beat the Purdue Boilermakers, 41-13.

We’ll see if they are able to move up the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, but for now, the win kept the Wolverines at No. 2 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings.

Rival Ohio State still sits at No. 1, but the Wolverines have closed the gap and are now just 0.3 points behind the Buckeyes. Ohio State also remained undefeated, knocking off Rutgers, 35-16, after being down, 9-7, at halftime.

Penn State is No. 4 in the latest FPI, giving the Big Ten three teams in the top-four. The Nittany Lions looked good in blowing out Maryland, 51-15, on Saturday. They will now host the Wolverines in a huge matchup next Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Ducks come in at No. 3 after putting up 63 points on Cal. The Ducks have a loss to Washington, but still come in a full 12 spots ahead of the Huskies.

SEC teams follow Penn State in the rankings, as Alabama is No. 5 and two-time defending champion Georgia is No. 6. Those two teams look like they are on a collision course to once again meet in the SEC Championship after taking down top-15 teams at home in LSU and Missouri, respectively.

Florida State slots in behind the Bulldogs at No. 7, and Texas, Oklahoma and LSU round out the top-10. The Longhorns needed overtime to get by Kansas State on Saturday, while the Sooners (Oklahoma State) and Tigers (Alabama) both suffered losses.

There were no other Big Ten teams in the top-25. Wisconsin was the next conference team in the rankings, coming in at 33 despite a bad loss to Indiana. Big Ten West leader Iowa fell to No. 41 after a lackluster 10-7 win over Northwestern.