The Michigan Wolverines back to business against Purdue on Saturday, stringing together a 41-13 beatdown over Purdue. The Wolverines couldn’t have resumed from their bye week in better fashion, jumping out to an early 17-0 lead in the first quarter and not letting up.

Despite the dominance implied by the final score, there was a portion of this game Purdue was able to make competitive, and this week’s PFF grades bring a bit of clarity to that performance, as notable players such as Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant, Mike Sainristil, Karsen Barnhart and LaDarius Henderson all turned in some of their lowest marks of the season.

Here’s a closer look at those grades and some other data:

Offense

J.J. McCarthy - 71 / 83.8

Zak Zinter - 71 / 68.3

Trevor Keegan - 71 / 65.3

Karsen Barnhart - 71 / 48.8

LaDarius Henderson - 71 / 54.2

Drake Nugent - 71 / 72.1

AJ Barner - 61 / 55.7

Cornelius Johnson - 59 / 60.3

Roman Wilson - 53 / 80.4

Donovan Edwards - 36 / 71.3

Blake Corum - 33 / 68.5

Colston Loveland - 30 / 77.9

Tyler Morris - 23 / 68.3

Max Bredeson - 22 / 49.8

Semaj Morgan - 13 / 81.3

Trente Jones - 10 / 65.7

Kalel Mullings - 8 / 64.4

Marlin Klein - 3 / 55.7

Darrius Clemons - 3 / 58.6

Josh Beetham - 3 / 59.3

Fredrick Moore - 2 / 56.6

Giovanni El-Hadi - 1 / 60.0

Greg Crippen - 1 / 60.0

Tavierre Dunlap - 1 / 60.0

Myles Hinton - 1 / 60.0

Jeffrey Persi - 1 / 60.0

Leon Franklin - 1 / 60.0

Jack Tuttle - 1 / 60.0

Takeaway: In the eyes of PFF, this was possibly the “worst” game for Michigan’s offensive line. This was especially true at the tackle position, where both Barnhart and Henderson registered season-low offensive player grades. Michigan’s final rushing average does little to dispute these findings, with the Wolverines having just 3.2 yards per carry, which included Semaj Morgan’s 44-yard jet sweep.

On a lighter note, PFF continues to love the skill position players. J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson and Colston Loveland all received exemplary marks of 80.0+, while the aforementioned Morgan once again stole the show with an impressive 81.3 grade with just 13 snaps.

Defense

Mike Sainristil - 52 / 56.2

Michael Barrett - 52 / 78.4

Will Johnson - 50 / 88.7

Junior Colson - 44 / 68.2

Rod Moore - 40 / 84.4

Makari Paige - 39 / 70.9

Mason Graham - 31 / 79.7

Josh Wallace - 31 / 79.7

Josaiah Stewart - 30 / 74.1

Kenneth Grant - 29 / 57.2

Derrick Moore - 29 / 70.7

Braiden McGregor - 28 / 65.6

Jaylen Harrell - 28 / 72.1

Ja’Den McBurrows - 26 / 62.3

Rayshaun Benny - 25 / 54.2

Ernest Hausmann - 24 / 73.0

Quinten Johnson - 21 / 51.1

Keon Sabb - 20 / 63.5

Kris Jenkins - 17 / 61.7

Cam Goode - 17 / 61.1

Amorion Walker - 10 / 39.6

DJ Waller Jr. - 7 / 46.5

German Green - 4 / 60.8

Cameron Brandt - 3 / 67.1

TJ Guy - 3 / 68.6

Takeaway: Will Johnson knows a thing or two about intercepting the football against Purdue. He paced the entire team with an 88.7 overall defensive player grade and was also a nuisance in coverage, allowing just three catches for 23 yards on eight targets. He also was named to the PFF Team of the Week for his performance.

Rod Moore was almost equally impressive. The senior safety’s 84.4 overall grade is surpassed by only that of Johnson this week, while his two pass-breakups came in crucial situations.