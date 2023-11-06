Big House Bleachers: Discussing the latest on the sign-stealing scandal, Michigan’s blowout over Purdue

This episode is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Use promo code “BlockM20” for 20% off your entire order at Manscaped.com.

In the latest episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell dive into the details of Michigan football’s latest happenings. They open with a recap of Michigan’s dominant 41-13 victory over Purdue, highlighting J.J. McCarthy’s season-high in passing yards despite the absence of a touchdown. The hosts then celebrate standout performances and delve into a detailed ranking of Michigan’s four formidable edge rushers.

The conversation then shifts to chasing records, with McCarthy nearing a new single-season passing touchdown record and Roman Wilson trailing Desmond Howard for receiving touchdowns. They speculate on Blake Corum’s pursuit of the rushing touchdown record, assessing the probability of him achieving the milestone.

Amidst the triumphs, the episode doesn’t shy away from controversy, as Mike and Matt tackle the ongoing scandal of Michigan staffers’ alleged sign-stealing, unpacking the latest developments, the involvement of other Big Ten figures, and a possible unexpected twist with Ohio State.

Lastly, they set the stage for the upcoming game against Penn State, billed as Michigan’s most formidable challenge yet, and what strategies Michigan might employ to maintain their winning streak.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF