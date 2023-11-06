Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy a blend of Tom Brady and Jim McMahon

J.J. McCarthy’s had an incredible career at Michigan. The junior continues to jettison up the all-time rankings at Michigan and in Michigan’s 41-13 win over Purdue he passed Tom Brady for ninth in program history in passing yards with 5.69. McCarthy can pass Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in for eighth (5,449 yards) as early as this Saturday against Penn State.

On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about the type of player and person McCarthy is. Harbaugh sees McCarthy sharing the traits of two former Super Bowl winners.

“He’s Tom Brady in his preparation, his willingness to be coached, his wanting to do anything and everything that he can for his own personal growth and also for the team,” Harbaugh said. “And then he’s got this side of him that I’ve only seen in one other quarterback, Jim McMahon — which is the love of playing and the fun that a guy has playing the game of football.”

Harbaugh finds the combination of these two distinct personalities within one person to be rare.

“I’ve never seen that, that personality — ultra competitive but empathetic come together in a football quarterback in the way it does. He’s like a blend of Tom Brady and Jim McMahon from what I’ve seen,” Harbaugh explained. “Hard not to love that, right?”

Harbaugh knows a thing or two about both Brady and McMahon. Harbaugh was teammates with McMahon on the Chicago Bears (1987-88) — and he’s developed a good relationship with Brady through the years, even throwing a football around with him before a Michigan game in 2016 when Brady was an honorary captain.

McCarthy ranks third in the nation in completion percentage (75.7), second in pass efficiency (188.7), third in yards per attempt (10.36) and second in total QBR (92.8). McCarthy’s thrown for 2,134 yards this season with 18 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy currently has the third-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +650. If McCarthy and Michigan keep doing what they’re doing, winning games and dominating while doing so, McCarthy will be a Heisman finalist and be attending the ceremonies in New York City this December.

