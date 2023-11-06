The Michigan Wolverines handled business yet again this past weekend, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at home, 41-13. Currently, at 9-0, the Wolverines will face their first ranked opponent this season, going into Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon on Saturday.

Here is what head coach Jim Harbaugh had to say at his pre-Penn State press conference on Monday:

Harbaugh welcomed a good friend to Schembechler Hall this morning, former WWE wrestler Ric Flair: “Big game atmosphere in Schembechler Hall. A ton of enthusiasm and excitement and my energy level was already sky-high, but then I got a visit from the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. (He’s a) very close friend and that just brought the enthusiasm to a new level.”

Harbaugh was asked his the team has been tested to this point: “We’ve been tested. I was just having a chat and jotted down a few things. I mean, things I was gonna share with the team. It’s just, all the guys, it’s been incredible. It’s not just nice to know, but the way they play for each other, the way they produce. It’s been a tremendous run really, 21 straight wins at home, 21 straight Big Ten wins and 20 straight regular season wins.”

That being said, Harbaugh continued on for awhile, detailing every stat from the weekend and for the season, avoiding the question entirely after his first sentence.

Harbaugh was asked how much longer he would like to coach and what else he wants to accomplish while coaching. He detailed a story from five years ago when he asked his dad how a coach knows he is done: “‘Dad, how long do you coach? When do you know to stop coaching?’ And he said, ‘I’ll tell you boys, here’s what you do. You coach as long as you possibly can. You coach until you get to the point where you don’t feel like you can coach another day, you can’t make another scrip, you can’t go out to the practice field, and that’s when you know. When you get to that point, coach for two more years.’ So that’s the advice.”

On not being an effective running team this season: “There’s been these conversations, and there’s football conversations about this all the time. Last year, there was a real emphasis on could we throw the ball. Could we throw the ball downfield? And it was weekly that we addressed that in the press conference here, and then it got to the point where, even last year, teams were saying we’re going to stop the run and we’re going to make J.J. McCarthy beat us. And we’ve seen how that has worked out. So there’s an ability to drop eight or nine (defensive backs) and have a really good chance of shutting down or eliminating a passing game, or you could put eight, nine in the box and have a really good chance of shutting down the running game. (Or) you could do both and you could do both effectively. That’s where you want to be as an offense.”

On what he’s seen from Drew Allar: “You can see all the improvement, just a prototypical guy. Tall, smart and great stature in the pocket. Very athletic, strong. He’s hard to get down on the ground, has the courage to stand in there and throws it out. He’s an excellent quarterback.”

On what Harbaugh has seen from his players in response to the outside noise: “What I’ve seen of our players, what they do, no matter what happens, what it is, what emotion they’re feeling, they just work. They just want to find some work, do some work. Something could be in their personal life, something could be in the game of football or, school, some kind of stressor or whatever and you just go to work. Find some work, and create some work for you to do it. Just it clears the mind. It cleanses the soul. And a lot of times you get the clarity you need.”

Harbaugh spoke on how the outside criticism has affected him: “Nobody wants criticism. That’s why I work so hard to do everything right, both on and off the field, because it’s been that way for a long time since I was 22 years old. But if the criticism is directed at me and not at my adolescent kids at home or the players on the football team, then I’m okay with it.”

While Harbaugh has become very dodgy since the sign-stealing allegations came out (as expected), he is excited for this week’s matchup and wants the team to stay focused on what is in front of them.