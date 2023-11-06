Ric Flair takes Michigan Football’s enthusiasm to ‘a new level’ ahead of Penn State showdown

9-0 Michigan has its toughest test of the season this Saturday, a tilt on the road against 8-1 Penn State.

Excitement is permeating through the Michigan facilities heading into the matchup, and a special appearance from a wrestling legend and friend of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s took that excitement up a notch.

“Big-game atmosphere in Schembechler Hall. A ton of enthusiasm and excitement, and my energy level was already sky high but then got a visit from the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, a very close friend,” Harbaugh said. “And that just brought the enthusiasm to a new level.”

Jim Harbaugh is excited to announce that Ric Flair stopped by Schembechler Hall today and it brought up the energy in the building. pic.twitter.com/c0DLBTBrCN — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 6, 2023

Flair posted a picture of he and Harbaugh in Harbaugh’s office.

Just Spent The Morning With My Close Friend The Great @CoachJim4UM! Go Blue! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/voqAEP16eB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 6, 2023

Harbaugh said that Flair asked if he could stop by, and Harbaugh told him “Of course!”

Harbaugh’s friendship with Flair goes back to his playing days with the Chicago Bears where he met Flair backstage at a wrestling event.

“There’s few people I would rather see or be around than my good friend. It goes back to 1989. I was playing with the Bears and (fullback) Brad Muster was a huge fan of the Nature Boy and wrestling and said ‘Hey, there’s a show”. ‘Yeah, heck yeah, let’s go!’ So, we went. First time I’ve ever been backstage for anything. A fight, a concert, wrestling. His infectious personality, instant friends. The cool part was they said, ‘Grab a towel. You and Brad are on the hype squad.’ Remember going out and cheering for Ric. Been to many of his shows and competitions and he’s one of a kind. The best.”

Flair has been motivating Harbaugh’s teams for quite some time, including Harbaugh’s days as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, who gave the Niners a speech before a Wild Card game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2014. The 49ers won 23-20. Watch a video of that speech below.