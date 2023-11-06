Phil Martelli, Dug McDaniel discuss injuries, preparing for UNC Asheville, mindset heading into season

A long offseason is finally over for the Michigan’s men’s basketball team, as they’ll tip off the 2023-24 season on Tuesday night when they host UNC Asheville.

The Wolverines will be short-handed in the backcourt in this matchup. We knew Jace Howard would be out four-to-six weeks with a stress fracture in his leg, and in his pre-game media availability, associate head coach Phil Martelli said Jaelin Llewellyn, who has been day-to-day recovering from a torn ACL last December, will not be in uniform as well.

Additionally, forward Youssef Khayat will be a game-time decision after missing the last few days of practice.

After providing an update on those injuries, Martelli mentioned he assumes Juwan Howard, who is still recovering from heart surgery from September, will be in the building. Even though Martelli confirmed Howard will not be on the sideline for the opener, he has still been helping the team from home.

“He has, as his nature, watched an awful lot of UNC Asheville video,” Martelli said. “Watched every single one of our practice videos — his mind has been involved, which is good for him. We’re excited about his progress.”

The injuries in the backcourt certainly means more minutes for freshman guard George Washington III, who Martelli said would benefit from that experience.

“Minutes are a big deal for George,” Martelli said. “Right now, as we did against Northwood, we had eight live bodies. George is going to get that opportunity. And for this young guy, he wants to please so much, you want him to have some success, you want him to have some failures. He’s as a good a shooter as we’ve had in our competitions, in our scrimmages, in our drills.”

When we asked sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel about that lack of depth and if he feels more pressure because of it, he largely seemed unphased after the work he’s put in this offseason.

“I already went into the season already expecting to play a lot of minutes,” McDaniel said. “Just seeing those guys every day, seeing them going through what they’re going through, you kind of get a sense of, ‘Okay, I might be taking on more minutes than usual,’ I adapted to that and I’ve been working on my conditioning all offseason, I’m ready for that.”

Preparing for UNC Asheville, mindset heading into 2023-24 season

A lot of teams like to open their schedule with a lesser opponent they know they can beat up on to start the year, but UNC Asheville is no cupcake. They return most of the same players from a 2022-23 team that won the Big South, and unlike the Wolverines, made the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are led by Drew Pember, a Tennessee transfer who is expected to be one of the best players in his conference, averaging 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Pember is great at getting to the free-throw line and capitalizing; last season, he averaged 9.1 free throws per game and made 83.7 percent of them.

“They have a horse, and I say that affectionately,” Martelli said. “This kid (Drew) Pember, he was the (2023 Big South) Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, led the country in foul shots taken, led the country in foul shots made, he can block shots — he is a modern-day big in that he spends more time away from the basket than in the post.”

Pember played two seasons at Tennessee with Michigan transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, who told Martelli he’ll be defending his former teammate.

“We were at a recruiting dinner Saturday night, Martelli said, “He looked across the table from me and said, ‘You better take care of me, I’m guarding him,’ and I went, ‘Yeah I guess so, I don’t want him to be mad at me,’ but he will be among other guys who will guard him.”

There are a lot of new faces on this Michigan team, and McDaniel, who will be asked to shoulder more of a load this season, is confident in this experience on this squad.

“Heading into the season, I feel very confident in the group we have,” McDaniel said. “Even though we have two captains, everybody still steps up to lead and hold each other accountable. We just have a very mature, very ‘lets get the job done’ type of team. We approach every game like that, and we’re looking to dominate every opponent.”