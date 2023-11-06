Larry Lage from the Associated Press just released a sizable scoop that could implicate multiple Big Ten teams and coaches in actions that could have violated the conference sportsmanship policy.

Lage reported that a former employee at a Big Ten football claims “it was his job to steal signs and he was given details from multiple league schools to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by Michigan last year.”

The report goes on to say this staffer shared the documents with Michigan. The documents he shared with Michigan included Michigan’s signs and corresponding plays, along with text-message screenshots of conversations with other staffers at Big Ten schools.

“The spreadsheet was compiled with details from a handful of coaches and programs across the Big Ten, the person said,” per Lage. “He also said gave the details to Michigan last week because he hoped it would help Jim Harbaugh’s embattled program and he believes Harbaugh and his coaches are being unfairly blamed for the actions of a rogue staffer.”

This is another crazy twist and turn in what has been a hectic news frenzy ever since allegations surfaced over two weeks ago involving alleged sign-stealing by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who resigned last Friday. However, now the shoe may be on the other foot and other teams in the conference may have been illegally obtaining intel about Michigan. From this report, it sure sounds like multiple programs may have been conspiring against the Wolverines.