Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Purdue Fort Wayne in season opener

The Michigan women’s basketball team got their season started off with a victory, beating Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center, 80-61.

Here are some takeaways from the win.

Phelia leads the team in scoring

Laila Phelia was the catalyst for the Michigan offense in this one, tying her career-high 25 points while shooting 10/25 from the field and collecting seven rebounds. She went on a bit of a dry spell in the second quarter, but picked things up in the second half and helped the Wolverines keep a 6-10 point lead for most of this one.

Much like Leigha Brown last season, Phelia has become the go-to scorer when the Wolverines need a bucket. You’d like to see her get a little more efficient from the field, but Michigan did the majority of their scoring when she was on the floor.

Phelia wasn’t thrilled with all the shots she missed, and the team as a whole didn’t shoot super well from three, making only six of their 20 attempts. It may have been rust from the first game of the season, but the junior guard said the team is going to keep shooting.

“The biggest thing is to just keep getting our shots and being confident to take those shots,” Phelia said. “Because they’re going to eventually fall, we have a lot of good shooters on our team.”

When asked about Pheilia, head coach Kim Barnes Arico said she wants her to start to get used to taking more shots.

“Laila, I think, is one of the best players in the country,” Barnes Arico said. “We need her probably to take 20 shots a game for us to be successful and I need her to feel comfortable doing that...for the most part, I trust her instincts and her decision making when it comes to shot selection.”

Jordan Hobbs making plays

After playing well in a bench role last season, Hobbs has quickly become one of Michigan’s best players.

She did a little bit of everything for the Wolverines in this one:

-She scored 13 points, with nine of those coming in the first half

-She led the team with eight rebounds, two of them offensive, including one that she grabbed and traffic and finished through a defender

-She had four assists and played solid defense for the Wolverines, only turning the ball over once. She led the team with a plus/minus of +25, and Barnes Arico mentioned how much she’s become a leader in her junior season.

“She was awesome,” Barnes Arico said. “She is our big energy player. Jordan, right now in terms practice, is growing every single day in a leadership role and finding her voice on our team. She’s such a positive person, but I think she’s growing in all areas and she’s playing with a bunch of confidence. She’s always been an incredible scorer, but it’s her ability to do other things for our team that I’m most proud of.”

Hansen thrives taking it to the rim

After getting off to a slow start offensively, point guard Lauren Hansen settled down and ended up playing pretty well in this one, scoring 11 points.

She really excelled when she started taking the ball to the basket. She had a buzzer-beater to close the first half, taking it to the hole strong with three seconds left before finishing through the contact.

At the buzzer! @laurenhansen_1 with an exciting And-1 for @umichwbball right before the half. pic.twitter.com/9nK4xWPT4X — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 7, 2023

She made a three in each half, and had another strong take late in the third quarter that probably should have been another and-one. She was at her best when she was driving hard to the rim.

Cameron Williams helps ice the game

After a quiet first half, the Wolverines fed their post player in the second half to put this one out of reach.

Cameron Williams had 14 points, scoring six points off of post-ups and 10 points in the second half to put the game out of reach. The senior post player got really good positioning all game long, and was solid on the glass with ten rebounds.

It was nice to see her be more involved in the offense after averaging less than seven points per game her first three seasons.

“I think we need to find her more often,” Hobbs said. “In transition, we’re running down the center of the court, but we need to find the wing so we can get a better angle to hit her. She’s such a spark for us.”

Press provides a second-half boost

The Wolverines played solid defense in the majority of this one, holding the Mastodons to 41.1 shooting from the field. They shot much better from three (41.2 percent) than Michigan (30 percent), which is a big reason they stayed in the game.

What really helped the lead climb was a 3⁄ 4 court press they whipped out in the third quarter. It really caused fits for Purdue Fort Wayne and led to some easy buckets to help put this one out of reach; the Mastodons were only down nine mid-way through the third before the Michigan lead grew to 16 to close the third.

“I thought when we dialed up the pressure, that was really significant and that allowed us to go on a run,” Barnes Arico said. “I think that really changed the tempo of the game, we were really playing at their pace and we just needed to change the tempo.”

Some quick notes

-Taylor Williams had a strong game off the bench, scoring eight points, all in the second half. The Western Michigan transfer was a solid scoring presence who was also an antagonist at the front of that press. Her defense helped Michigan turn this a 19-point win, and she should be a key piece off the bench for the Wolverines this season.

-Freshman Macy Brown and Taylor Woodson came off the bench and both had a basket in their collegiate debuts. I thought Brown in particular was especially effective on defense, and she threw some really nice passes when she was the point guard.