Recapping Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on ‘Inside Michigan Football’ ahead of Penn State matchup

Things are looking up for the Michigan football team (on the field at least), as the Wolverines stand at 9-0 ahead of a major contest with Penn State on Saturday. As his team prepares for the game, the head coach sat down with Jon Jansen to discuss the matchup, as well as his team’s performance against Purdue.

Here’s a brief recap of what Harbaugh had to say on the latest edition of the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show.