Recapping Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on ‘Inside Michigan Football’ ahead of Penn State matchup

Things are looking up for the Michigan football team (on the field at least), as the Wolverines stand at 9-0 ahead of a major contest with Penn State on Saturday. As his team prepares for the game, the head coach sat down with Jon Jansen to discuss the matchup, as well as his team’s performance against Purdue.
Here’s a brief recap of what Harbaugh had to say on the latest edition of the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show.
- When asked about what stood out in the win, Harbaugh mentioned the defense was impressive, especially the defensive line, with the unit getting production from many players, a testament to the job Mike Elston has done of developing the unit and the depth that it has.
- In addition to the defensive line, the head coach had some praise for the secondary and the linebacker unit. He mentioned that specifically Mike Barrett had a “monster game.” He also mentioned that cornerback Will Johnson was a “guardian of victory” and “dominated the entire game.” He also praised the physicality cornerback Josh Wallace and safety Makari Paige played with.
- Harbaugh also made sure to bring up some statistics from the game against Purdue that showed how well the defense as a whole played. He mentioned that over the course of the game, Purdue possessed the ball 14 times, and on those possessions, the defense forced seven three-and-outs while allowing only one series to last longer than six snaps.
- It’s no secret Harbaugh thinks highly of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and the coach once again heaped praise on him after the game. He mentioned he witnessed some “elite quarterback play” from McCarthy. He also made sure to mention some interesting statistics that show just how dominant McCarthy has been: “J.J.’s passer rating is 11 points higher than any quarterback in the history of the program.” He also stated that with McCarthy at quarterback, the offense is generating two yards more per play of total offense than any player in the 144-year history of Michigan football.
- I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Michigan has a big game coming up on Saturday. The Wolverines will hit the road to take on Penn State. When asked about the game, Harbaugh pointed out Nittany Lion defense, saying, “They’ve been dominant, the pressure is great, big challenge for our guys up front.” Additionally, Harbaugh mentioned Penn State is a “very athletic team all around,” and that “blocking and tackling is gonna be at a premium in this game.”
- In his first year as a starter, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has been solid under center. Harbaugh mentioned he has been watching Allar since his high school days. He mentioned he’s bigger in person than he looks on film, he’s tough to bring down and has plenty of velocity and spin on the ball.
