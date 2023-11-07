Michigan got the job done on Saturday night, defeating Purdue under the lights by a final score of 41-13.

There was plenty of other college football action in the Big Ten and around the country as well. Here are the final scores and storylines from the games of Michigan’s 2023 opponents.

East Carolina (1-8): 13-10 loss to Tulane

East Carolina made an upset bid against arguably the best Group of Five team in the country. The Pirates jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Tulane bounced back to tie it at 10 before the half. Tulane’s Valentino Ambrosio opened the fourth quarter with another field goal to give the Green Wave the lead, and ultimately the win.

Next week: at FAU (4-5)

UNLV (7-2): 56-14 win over New Mexico

The Rebels kept rolling with their latest win on Saturday. UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava had a solid performance, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Ricky White also had a big day with eight receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels are in third place in the current Mountain West standings.

Next week: vs Wyoming (6-3)

Bowling Green (5-4): 24-21 win over Ball State

Who doesn’t love a little Wednesday night MACtion? This one was a back and forth affair, but the Falcons were able to pull out the win. Bowling Green kicker Alan Anaya had the deciding points with a 22-yard field goal with a little more than three minutes left. Bowling Green has won three in a row.

Next week: at Kent State (1-8)

Rutgers (6-3)/Ohio State (9-0): Ohio State wins 35-16

Despite a 9-7 halftime lead, Rutgers wasn’t able to pull of the upset. The Buckeyes scuffled a bit in the first half, but were able to wake up in the third quarter thanks to a 93-yard pick-six courtesy of Jordan Hancock. Marvin Harrison Jr. also tacked on two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter to help Ohio State pull away.

Next week: Rutgers at Iowa (7-2); Ohio State vs Michigan State (3-6)

Nebraska (5-4)/Michigan State (3-6)

Michigan State finally secured a victory after losing six straight games. This one was mostly a defensive battle, as neither team topped 300 total yards in the game. Michigan State’s Katin Houser had a nice performance with 165 passing yards and a touchdown. The Spartans also forced three turnovers.

Next week: Nebraska vs Maryland (5-4); Michigan State at Ohio State (9-0)

Minnesota (5-4): 27-26 loss to Illinois

Despite forcing three turnovers, Minnesota wasn’t able to secure a win. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer went down with an injury, but it didn’t seem to matter, as backup John Paddock helped win the contest. He hit Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the final minute, putting this game on ice.

Next week: at Purdue (2-7)

Indiana (3-6): 20-14 win over Wisconsin

Indiana got a surprising victory over an injury-plagued Badger squad. Despite being out-gained by almost 100 total yards and losing the turnover battle, Indiana found a way to win. Hoosier quarterback Brendan Sorsby had 186 yards, while also throwing and rushing for a touchdowns. There’s still a path toward bowl eligibility with three winnable games left on Indiana’s schedule.

Next week: at Illinois (4-5)

Penn State (8-1)/Maryland (5-4)

Penn State followed up a close win over Indiana with a dominant road win over Maryland. Drew Allar threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns, while Kaytron Allen had 91 yards on the ground. The Nittany Lion defense was suffocating, holding Maryland to 234 total yards including -49 rushing yards (including sacks, but still), while also forcing four turnovers. Maryland has dropped four straight.

Next week: Penn State vs Michigan (9-0); Maryland at Nebraska (5-4)