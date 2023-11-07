College basketball season is finally here. What felt like an eternity of an offseason for the Michigan men’s basketball team is finally over, as the Wolverines kick off their season Tuesday night against UNC Asheville.

We’ve had plenty of offseason content about this team for you, including the best quotes from Michigan’s Media Day, Michigan’s new approach to situational practices, Terrance Williams ll’s improved jumper, player profiles about every scholarship player, and more.

After all the turnover on this roster, let’s predict Michigan’s starting lineup and playing rotation to start the season.

Editor’s Note: Preseason Profiles of each player is embedded in each players name

Predicted Starters

PG: Dug McDaniel

SG: Nimari Burnett

SF: Terrance Williams II

PF: Olivier Nkamhoua

C: Tarris Reed Jr.

This was the group that started the exhibition win over Northwood, so I would expect the Wolverines to roll out with this five again. Nkamhoua and Reed provide the Wolverines with a solid frontcourt who should be able to crush it on the boards and play well off each other on offense. McDaniel has a year of experience at point guard and has a new running mate in Nimari Burnett. Hopefully those two can develop chemistry quickly.

I think Williams will get the nod to start the year because of his improved jumper and familiarity with the gameplan in his fourth season with the team. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Tray Jackson takes his spot in the starting lineup before the season is over. I hope Williams doesn’t struggle offensively as much as he did last season, but if he does, Michigan will likely start Jackson in his place and roll with all three transfers in this starting lineup.

Out of this group, Nkamhoua is the heavy favorite to lead the team in scoring, although you could talk me into McDaniel being that guy with a sophomore leap. I’m excited to see if this is the group that closes games; if it is, I want to see Michigan feed Nkamhoua in the mid-post or run a McDaniel-Reed pick-and-roll.

First guys off the bench

SF/PF: Tray Jackson (sixth man)

PG/SG: George Washington III

PF/C: Will Tschetter

With his versatility and shooting ability, I’d expect Tray Jackson to be the first player off the bench, either subbing in for Williams at the 3 or playing a few minutes at the 4 if the Wolverines are really in foul trouble.

Washington, the lone scholarship player in Michigan’s 2023 class, will be expected to contribute right away because of the injuries to Jaelin Llewellyn and Jace Howard. He’s one of the best shooters on this roster and should provide a key scoring punch off the bench. He’ll likely play at both the 1 and 2, which is a lot to ask of any freshman, but Washington is talented enough to hold his own.

Like Washington, Tschetter will likely play multiple positions off the bench. He said at Media Day that he’s playing more 5 in practice than he did in his first two seasons with the team. He’s a bit undersized compared to Big Ten bigs, but if he can knock down threes, he can stretch the floor and help the Wolverines excel with a smaller lineup.

TBD

PG: Jaelin Llewellyn (injured)

SG/SF: Jace Howard (injured)

SF/PF: Youssef Khayat

It’s unclear at this time when Llewellyn will be fully cleared and return to the team; he was still only a partial participant in practice as of last week. Once he returns, he’ll likely be the backup point guard and give Michigan some much-needed depth in the backcourt.

Howard will be out for at least four-to-six weeks with a stress fracture but can provide a few minutes with his defensive ability.

Khayat is the biggest question mark on this roster. He didn’t look good in limited minutes last season and he didn’t play in the exhibition game. He seemed much more comfortable in the hour of practice we saw on Media Day and could earn minutes if he can knock down threes on a team that could use another shooter or two. I could see him being the ninth or tenth man in the rotation before the season is over.