Whether it be due to a handful of byes or a midseason lull, it felt like a slightly quieter week for former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL. However, a few alumni still stood out and made an impact for their teams this weekend.

Brandon Graham will not be silenced

Drafted in 2010, Graham has had quite the career in Philadelphia. While the end might be coming more into sight, there is still production left from the veteran defender, and Sunday’s important divisional win over the Cowboys was a great reminder of that. Additionally, Graham is on the cusp of playing the most games in Eagles history.

Graham was credited for 1.5 sacks in the narrow win over Dallas, coming on back-to-back plays late in the game. He also made a massive stop on the preceding drive, forcing Dak Prescott short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt that would have made it a three-point game.

Third-year breakout for Nico Collins

The resurgence of Collins has coincided with the arrival of a true quarterback in Houston. It must be said that C.J. Stroud is looking great so far, and Collins is certainly one of the biggest beneficiaries from this change. There are not a ton of Michigan skill players making waves in the NFL right now, but Collins is more than capable of leading the way.

Smooth with it pic.twitter.com/lRPV1XvSy6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

Collins caught his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday, surpassing his total from his first two season (3). He had three receptions in the hectic win over Tampa and continues to be a legitimate piece of the Texans’ offense. As Stroud continues to get more comfortable in the NFL, expect Collins’ production to keep rising as well.

A home for Josh Metellus

Many Michigan fans were not too heartbroken to see Metellus depart for the NFL, and the fact that the Vikings were able to grab him in the sixth round shows that the expectations were not too high in the pros either. In took a few seasons, but the safety has seemed to settle in the Minnesota secondary and is putting up some nice stats.

Metellus recorded a few more tackles in the exciting win over the Falcons, including another tackle for loss. He also recovered a fumble in the third quarter that led to a touchdown for the Vikings that tied the game at the time. Year Four has been Metellus’ best to date, and he looks like a legitimate NFL safety.

Jabrill Peppers continues to make plays

Everyone’s favorite Swiss Army Knife has somehow been in the league for seven years already, and his second season in New England has him roaming the defensive backfield. Peppers might not be headlining the highlight reel each week, but he has been playing very well since joining the Patriots.

It was a tough week for New England, losing to Washington, but Peppers did his best to help the effort. Peppers had three tackles and a pair of pass breakups, which puts his total up to five over the past four games. Though the Patriots are not quite clicking, Peppers does not seem like the reason why.