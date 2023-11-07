Recruiting Roundup: Michigan set to host four-star SEC commit for OSU game

The bye week for the Michigan Wolverines allowed the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail and make up some ground in the 2024 and 2025 cycle. In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss a pair of 2025 quarterbacks, but we start with a chance at flipping a receiver away from the back-to-back national champs.

Georgia commit sets visit date for Ann Arbor

The Wolverines are still looking to fill some spots in their 2024 class. With many top targets already committed, they are looking to poach prospects from other top programs. That includes a four-star wide receiver committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle has been committed to Georgia since April, but he is keeping his options open, and that includes the Wolverines. In Michigan’s corner is his high school teammate and four-star cornerback commit Jo’Ziah Edmond.

Tuggle appreciates the relationship he has with Ron Bellamy and the fact he is still actively recruiting him, even attending his playoff game last week.

“We’ve always had a good relationship,” Tuggle told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($). “I’m still locked in (with Georgia) right now, but he’s still coming hard at me. That’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re (going after) a playmaker like me.”

Tuggle visited Ann Arbor in March, but committed to Georgia less than a month after his visit. He has still kept an eye on the Wolverines and has liked what he has seen from them this season, even calling Roman Wilson a “dog.”

Tuggle told Libby he will return to Ann Arbor for his official visit for the showdown against Ohio State.

“Just to experience everything. Give a reason to come out there. I know the academics are good. I just want a good college experience and see what they’re about. They’re a good team,” he said.

The Wolverines will lose their larger outside threats in Cornelius Johnson and Wilson after this season, so they are looking for someone they can develop into that role. Tuggle appears to fit the bill.

Michigan offers 2025 four-star QB

The Wolverines hosted several recruits this past weekend for their primetime matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of whom was Carter Smith, a four-star quarterback from Fort Myers, Florida.

Smith received an offer from Michigan during his visit this past weekend and reacted to the news.

“It was awesome,” Smith told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($). “The coaching staff is great very welcoming towards us. The facilities were top of the line. The atmosphere at the game was crazy, to see that many people packed into the stadium was cool.”

Smith has good size at 6-foot-3, 180-pounds and is mobile. He feels he fits what they are looking for in a quarterback and that Michigan would be a good landing spot for him.

“I think I fit their scheme offensively and I think I’ll be able to really develop as a quarterback there,” Smith said. “Quality of people there, everyone was very down to earth and very welcoming.“

Smith met with both Jim Harbaugh and Kirk Campbell during his visit and was impressed. Through nine games, he has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,696 yards and 24 touchdowns, and has thrown just one interception. He has also rushed for an additional 568 yards and 15 scores.

Smith is a top-20 quarterback in the 2025 cycle and a duel-sport athlete, also playing baseball where he is being recruited by multiple SEC programs. He holds football offers from several other big programs such as Florida State, Penn State, Miami and others.

2025 five-star QB Bryce Underwood could visit for OSU game

One player that Michigan has been recruiting very hard is Belleville’s Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 quarterback and a five-star in the 2025 cycle has been on Michigan’s list for some time. Kirk Campbell has been making a great effort recruiting Underwood, speaking with him several times per week.

The coaching staff is making sure Underwood knows he is a priority in the class. Campbell even made the trip two weeks ago to see Underwood compete in his regular season finale.

“That was pretty good,” Underwood told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($). “That was a good thing for (Campbell) to come and see me in person.”

Underwood has made at least six unofficial visits to Ann Arbor this year. Underwood was last on campus for the BBQ at The Big House in July. Although he has not made it to Ann Arbor yet this season, the Wolverines are still hoping he is able to make it to the Ohio State game. Whether that happens or not may be based on how his team performs in the high school playoffs. Should they make it to the finals, their game will be the day before The Game. It should give him ample time to make it to Ann Arbor, but we’ll see exactly if that comes to fruition in the ensuing weeks.

Underwood has traveled to three other schools for games this year — Penn Sate, LSU and Colorado. As of now, Underwood is expected to make his commitment on Jan. 6.