Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10

The first weekend of November featured all 14 Big Ten teams, and the outcome did not disappoint. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all came away with victories, though it was the Buckeyes who struggled a bit at Rutgers.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten West saw some teams that had been hot as of late stumble, allowing for a familiar face to reclaim the driver’s seat in the division’s always-dysfunctional race.

Here is a look at our updated power rankings following Week 10.

14. Purdue Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

The offensively challenged Boilermakers had another rough day. After being shut out in the first half of its last two games, Purdue made two field goals in the second quarter against Michigan and didn’t score again until the final minute when the game was well out of reach.

13. Michigan State Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Just when it looked as though Michigan State was going to be dead in the water, the Spartans pulled through for a home win against Nebraska. For now, Michigan State keeps its slim bowl hopes alive, but it is still a massive uphill battle to the postseason.

12. Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

The Hoosiers defeated the Badgers, 20-14, at Memorial Stadium behind a strong defensive performance and clutch conversions from redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

11. Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

Taulia Tagovailoa was perfect through his first 17 pass attempts and finished the first half 22-for-25 for 211 yards and one touchdown. Penn State’s defense, however, put the clamps down in the second half and eventually ran away with this one, handing Maryland its fourth straight loss.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

Sixth-year grad transfer John Paddock relieved the injured Luke Altmyer and went 3-for-3 for 85 yards (including a 46-yard go-ahead touchdown pass) with 50 seconds left to lift the Illini over the Golden Gophers, 27-26. Bret Bielema and company are set up for a manageable November, with a division title still within reach as long as the Big Ten West continues to cannibalize itself.

9. Northwestern Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

The Hawkeyes held the Wildcats scoreless for more than 58 minutes, but Northwestern finally found the end zone with 1:50 remaining in regulation to tie the game. Though it came up short, Northwestern once again proved it could hang with any team in the division.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Nebraska snapped its three-game winning streak with a 20-17 loss to Michigan State. It seemed like a Nebraska football game we were so familiar with watching in the previous era and only serves to delay the program’s long-awaited achievement of bowl eligibility.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 4-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

Minnesota had a lead late in the fourth quarter, but the defense ultimately collapsed in a 27-26 loss to Illinois. The Gophers are 43-6 when leading at halftime in seven seasons under P.J. Fleck, but two of those losses have come this year against division foes. This won't bode well for Minnesota as the Big Ten West logjam begins to sort itself out.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

Wisconsin lost to Indiana in Bloomington. The Badgers played without star running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike, both of whom were injured in the loss to Ohio State. Still, Luke Fickell’s squad remains firmly in the hunt for the West crown with just a few weeks remaining.

5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights weren’t able to capitalize on red-zone opportunities, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown cost them a chance to pull off a major upset against Ohio State.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

Iowa nailed a tiebreaking 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds, lifting the Hawkeyes over Northwestern in a matchup at Wrigley Field. They now take sole possession of the Big Ten West lead with Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin all losing.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

Penn State’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage, holding the Terrapins to -49 rushing yards in the game. Drew Allar built on his game-winning touchdown pass against Indiana, throwing four more in his best road performance of the season. They’ll face Michigan this Saturday in what is sure to be the matchup of the week.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

The Buckeyes trailed at halftime, but a Jordan Hancock pick-six and monster days from TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. helped Ohio State pull away in this one. The Buckeyes have also not given up more than 17 points this season and are likely to remain at No. 1 in this week’s CFP rankings after taking down another noteworthy opponent.

1. Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

Michigan football returned from the two-week break filled with distractions and slowly decimated Purdue, 41-13. The Wolverines returned from the bye week to host Purdue and kept their perfect season intact. We’ll get a real glimpse at what the Wolverines are made of this weekend at Penn State.

